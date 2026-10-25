Fast Food Worker Tries To Save Customer Money With A Deal, But The Impatient Customer Won’t Let Them Help

Imagine working at a fast food restaurant. If you realized that the customer’s items qualified them for a deal, would you go out of your way to make sure they got the deal and saved money, or would you let them overpay?

In this story, one employee was in this situation. At first, they didn’t notice that the items qualified for a deal, so they would have to modify the order to help the customer save money. Being a new employee, making these modifications wasn’t exactly quick.

Keep reading to see what happens when the customer complains.

Less patience equals more money As a drive thru operator rocking a new deal at Mendys, I’ve been anticipating this one. Who knew it’d happen so quickly.

OP was trying to save the customer money.

A customer orders a grilled chicken for 6.40 and a ten piece spicy nuggets for 5.64. He also orders a drink. I didn’t initially pay attention to his deal-qualifying items until he got to the window so he got to see me fumble through my very first customer-favor in the name of switching his two most expensive items as a two for six. I’m JUST about to find the button when I hear that oh-so-familiar, oh-so-infuriating rap rap rap on my drive through window. “Hey man your taking too long Stop messing around and take my money!”

It wasn’t worth the effort.

Enter MC. I stopped” messing around “ and told him as he started to drive off that he paid double what he could have. He stopped his brake lights for a second, looked back, then shook his head driving off. Yeah sure some low stakes MC but in terms of percentage more he spent than he should have? Glorious.

It’s hard to want to help someone who doesn’t appreciate it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person narrates what OP could’ve said.

An employee at the same fast food restaurant weighs in.

I’m assuming OP didn’t explain.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post customer wants a refund for his faulty brakes, but an inspection finds the brakes aren’t the issue.

A customer weighs in.

If OP had explained earlier, it might’ve been different. He could’ve said something like, “I just realized I can save you 50% by applying a deal to your order. Give me a minute to make that change.” If the customer was in a big hurry, he could’ve said not to worry about it. Otherwise, he probably would’ve been less impatient and happy that OP was trying to help.

The problem here is a lack of communication.

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