Grieving Relatives Ended Up In A Bitter Estate Dispute After A Man’s Death, With His Parents And In-Laws Fighting Over What He Left Behind

Grief and inheritance disputes can pull extended family members into conflicts they don’t legally control.

This woman rents her late brother-in-law’s condo while her sister battles his parents over his estate and their dogs.

That hostility convinced her to withhold rent until the owners acknowledge her sister’s claims, prompting threats of legal action.

Now she’s questioning whether loyalty has crossed a line.

AITA for refusing to pay “rent” to my late brother in law’s parents? I (37F) am currently living in my late brother-in-law’s condo, let’s call him Jeff. The condo is jointly owned by Jeff and his parents. At the time of Jeff’s passing, he was still legally married to my sister, although they were separated. That said, they had been discussing reconciliation, and just a week before his death, he was still intimately involved with her.

Doesn’t really matter if she’s his wife in the eyes of the parents, only the eyes of the law…

Despite this, Jeff’s parents have refused to recognize my sister as his spouse. They’ve also taken possession of the two dogs that Jeff and my sister shared. One of the dogs has vet records listing my sister as the sole owner, and the other is listed as co-owned by both Jeff and my sister.

Again, legally, they don’t have a leg to stand on.

It’s been two months since Jeff passed, and his parents have completely cut off communication with my sister, blocking her on all platforms. She has now hired a lawyer and is beginning the probate process to claim what is legally hers, including any portion of Jeff’s estate she may be entitled to.

And so he’s considering some retribution.

As for me, I had been paying monthly rent directly to Jeff through Apple Pay, though we never signed a formal lease. After everything that’s happened, I’ve decided to stop sending payments to his parents until they agree to speak with my sister and address her rightful claims. In response, they’ve threatened to involve the authorities. I am actively looking for a new place to live and plan to move out as soon as possible. But in the meantime, I’m left wondering: AITA for getting involved? Should I have stayed out of it completely?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Many said to put the money aside, but not to pay it to them.

Again, this is a legal matter, not an opinion or feeling matter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

It’s tough all around.

Supporting her sister is understandable, but withholding rent on jointly owned property doesn’t resolve the separate probate dispute.

She’d be better off paying what she owes while her sister’s lawyer handles the inheritance and ownership claims through proper channels.