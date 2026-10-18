He Added His Girlfriend to His Gym Membership. After Two Months of No-Shows, He’s Thinking of Canceling It

Everybody knows gyms make a boatload of money off the people who pay every month and never show up.

A boyfriend didn’t want to be one of them, so when his girlfriend said she wanted to work out at his gym, he added her to his membership for an extra monthly fee.

He built her a beginner-friendly routine, planned a schedule around her job, and even bought every piece of gear she asked for.

Despite all of this, his girlfriend still hasn’t shown up in nearly two months.

Now he’s wondering whether paying for a membership she never uses is just throwing money away.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH for cancelling my gfs gym membership? I (24M) added my GF (22F) onto my gym membership for an extra monthly fee since she wanted to work out at the same gym as I do. The problem is, she almost never goes.

He’s tried to be as mindful as possible about this situation.

It’s been about 2 months since she last went. I never pressure her about it since I’m a gym rat myself, and I don’t want to sound like I’m forcing her.

He attempted to meet her where she was, but nothing ever stuck.

I even made a beginner-friendly routine and helped her develop a schedule that fits her work schedule. Instead of going to the gym, she’s been sleeping in or doom scrolling all morning every morning. I mentioned it to her a few weeks ago because I’ve invested in gym equipment, clothing, and any gym-related things she’s asked for, but she never goes. She told me she’d start going back but never did.

Right when he thought they were getting somewhere, she refused to follow through.

A few days ago, I asked if she wanted to come with me since we don’t get to work out often together. She told me yes, but when I came home to pick her up on the way home from work, she said she didn’t really want to go.

Now he’s starting to feel like the gym is completely out of the cards.

Recently, she’s been hanging out with her coworker after work some nights or even some mornings before work, but she never will put the time or effort into going to the gym. I feel like if it’s possible to get up earlier or stay up later to go out to eat, the gym isn’t too much of a reach, haha. AITA for canceling the membership? I feel like it’s a waste of money at this point.

No point in paying so much money for something that never gets used.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks there’s a no-frills way to go about this.

His money, his decision.

It’s still important to communicate as a couple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Maybe there’s some kind of guest program this couple could utilize instead.

This boyfriend did everything a supportive partner can do, and then he kept paying for it.

He built the routine, planned the schedule, bought the gear, and covered the extra monthly fee, all without a single guilt trip.

Two months of empty mornings later, asking whether the membership is worth keeping is about the most reasonable question a person can ask.

Canceling it is a budget decision, since the money is his and the gym doesn’t send refunds for good intentions.

A membership only works if somebody actually uses it.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one. Read Story →