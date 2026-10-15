He Banned His Wife From Driving His Truck After An Argument, And It Came Back To Bite Him

In marriage, there are bound to be arguments once in a while. After all, no couple can get along all the time or agree on everything all the time.

However, it’s important to resolve these conflicts and reach a reasonable resolution or compromise. “Reasonable” is the keyword here.

In this story, a couple gets in a fight, and the husband’s idea is to stop letting his wife drive his truck.

Keep reading to find out how this decision quickly proves itself to be a bad idea.

My Dad took moms truck away So when I was younger, about 8-10, my parents got into a heated argument. I don’t remember every detail but it went along the lines of him saying “I pay for everything(not true) and that truck is in my name”. It ended up escalating to him taking the truck from her and saying “good luck getting to where you need to go”, the truck was in his name so he believed it would stop her.

It’s not like her mom drove the truck a lot anyway.

Before all this we were a family with 5 kids 2 adults and one vehicle. My mother constantly took the VIA bus everywhere. This included grocery stores, doctor visits, her two jobs, and anywhere else needed. So this was nothing new to her. About an hour later she says to me “wanna go to the bank” and of course being a mommas girl I jumped up to go.

She made her point.

We walked about 2-3 miles(our city doesn’t have via routes) to get to the closest stop. All in all the trip took us about 5 hrs to get to the bank get back to the stop and then walk home. My father was visibly upset as to why she was gone so long, took his child, and didn’t say anything to him. So she simply responded “Truck or no truck I have things to do”. He said nothing else to her and just handed her back the keys.

That’s a lot of walking. I bet they were tired when they got back, but at least her idea was effective.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Wow. This person’s mom had a much different reaction after a similar argument.

Another person shares their observation.

This person shares their insight.

Another person sees red flags.

I assume this story happened a while ago, and considering OP doesn’t mention that her parents ended up getting divorced, I guess there weren’t too many red flags.

It could’ve just been a one-time overreaction without thinking about the consequences.

The mom really proved who’s smarter and who has more power in this relationship.

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