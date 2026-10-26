He Can’t Sleep Through The Neighbors’ Construction Noise At All Hours — Now The Property Manager Is Involved

Imagine living in an apartment, and you’ve had a hard time sleeping for days now because of loud construction work going on in the apartment directly above you. It’s not just that the work is loud; it’s that it’s happening really early in the morning and really late at night.

Would you get some earplugs and try to ignore it, or would you complain to the property manager?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and after almost a week of no sleep due to the noise, he finally complains to the property manager.

When the noise still doesn’t stop, he keeps complaining.

Now, after finding out why they’re working such odd hours, he feels bad about complaining.

Did he do anything wrong? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for complaining to my property management about 4am construction? Am I in the wrong for complaining to my property manager and landlord about construction on the apartment above me starting at 4am and extending past 11pm? Maintenance is done by a very nice husband and his wife who live near the property, Day 1—The usual sounds of cleaning vacuuming and hammering the occasional tool dropping were enough to keep my family i from sleeping for 6 days .

OP hoped the property manager could help.

I emailed my property manager to ask if they could start at 8am instead. She replied simply that “she would take care of it “. Day 3— of construction started at 3am. I emailed the manager again and got the same response she would tell the landlord to talk to maintenance about the noise in the early hours

But the noise continued.

Day 5 there was still no change work continued 4am and at 12am. Property manager said the apartment should be finished by the end of the day but asked if I could record the noise I am hearing so she could have proof Day 6 —- 11:40pm I was woken up by the sound of pacing back and forth upstairs so I walked outside to see what was going on upstairs. I find the wife painting the outside closet ( just for reference that closet is right above my bedroom ).

Time to gather evidence.

I took my phone out and took a picture to show the property manager proof that work is being done past 11. Of course the wife asked what I was taking a picture for but i decided not to answer just to avoid any confrontation and went back inside my apartment 5 mins later the door bell rings the husband came to ask why I told a picture of his wife. I told him for proof of construction in the odd hours.

The husband explained why they were working such odd hours.

The husband is a very nice man he explained that they have a disabled child they take care of during the day and work hours they have available. He noted that they have an agreement with the landlord to work odd hours that he was sorry for the noise but they have to work those hours . The wife was understandably upset about the picture which I did apologize . Now my family and I are very understanding and caring people we know they needed to work , all we were asking was for some quiet to sleep. If we knew the information we know now we could have been prepared to go to sleep early , being notified beforehand would have made all the difference , there would of been No complaints, I would like to blame the landlord for lack of communication and concern but am I a jerk ?

The landlord really shouldn’t have agreed to let them work such odd hours, at least not without notifying the other residents first. Quiet hours exist so people can sleep, and OP and his family were unable to sleep.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

Another person is on OP’s side.

This is a good point.

Another person offers some advice.

It’s easy for the landlord to tell the couple they can work late at night. He doesn’t have to live there and listen to the noise. Working at those hours is completely unreasonable. OP’s family should not have to deal with so much noise.

They’re being too nice.

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