He Got Tired Of Seeing The Same Truck Take Over Handicap Parking, And Repeated Reports Eventually Led To A Costly String Of Citations

Some drivers mistake urgency and security for permission to ignore every parking rule in sight.

This armored van operator routinely blocked all three accessible spaces outside a medical dispensary despite repeated requests to stop.

Instead of correcting him, his boss told the employees to handle the problem themselves.

They accepted the assignment.

Armored delivery driver finds out they are not above the law I worked for a dispensary, and we handled a lot of cash. Every morning, and sometimes 2 to 3 times throughout the day, an armored van would arrive. It would deliver change or pick up the safe contents. As a medical dispensary, we had a lot of patients who used the handicap parking spots. There were only 3 for the whole building.

This man noticed that an armored truck would always block the 3 handicap parking spots.

The armored truck driver would always be sure to pull his van up sideways across all three spots. The morning delivery took the longest often meant customers would arrive and not be able to use those parking spots. After asking the driver not to do this anymore, I was told to call his boss if I had a problem. His boss said if I had a problem, to handle it myself.

The enforcement officers wrote the truck driver 5 infractions.

So I did. The parking enforcement sent two people to our location. When he pulled his van into place as usual, across all three spots, they pulled an enforcement car up on either side of him. They wrote him a total of 5 infractions.

His company switched armored vehicle service providers shortly after.

Shortly after, we switched companies. It was probably unrelated. But I secretly think it was the small shame they felt inside after being jerks about something we all know better than to do ourselves.

That driver seemed to think he was above the law, but he wasn’t.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Handicap parking is sacrosanct, says this user.

This person loves the malicious compliance.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Finally, this person appreciates the gesture.

After the driver and his boss dismissed every complaint, this employee invited parking enforcement to witness his usual three-space blockade.

Two enforcement vehicles boxed him in and issued five infractions, while the dispensary switched armored services shortly afterward.

He arrived armored for security but remained defenseless against a ticket book.