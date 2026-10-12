He Mentioned Spending Weekends at His Cottage—Until His Coworkers Turned His Second Home Into a Work Warfare Weapon

Workplace conversations can become awkward when coworkers make assumptions about each other’s finances.

In this story, a man and his wife regularly visited their vacation cottage several times throughout the year.

At work, when his coworkers asked how their weekend was, he would casually mention that they spent time “in the cottage.”

But he would immediately receive eye rolls and sarcastic comments from his coworkers.

Although everyone at work earned roughly the same amount, his coworkers seemed to view the second property very differently.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for saying we went to our cottage when asked what we did this weekend My wife and I are mid/late 30s. We bought a cottage a couple years ago. Some Americans refer to this as a lake house or cabin. We go most weekends in the summer and usually take an additional 1 to 2 weeks’ vacation there throughout the summer as well. And we still go through the fall, winter, and spring. So it’s frequent.

This is usually how the conversations go with his coworkers.

I go into work afterwards. “How was your weekend?” “Good.” “What did you do?” “We were up at the cottage.” Then I’ll get an eye roll or similar expression from one lady in my department.

This man decided not to give them any more details to them next time.

Yesterday, one of the guys said sarcastically, “Oh, a cottage? Must be such a burden maintaining two properties.” The person who asked the question looked at him like, “What the heck?” So I guess I just won’t ever mention what I do on weekends. “What did you do?” “Not much, just hung out.” I understand the optics given housing and general life affordability. But for Christ’s sake, we all make about the same amount of money, and we all know it.

Yikes! Why would mentioning a weekend at a cottage somehow turn into a discussion about money and privilege?

Given that the coworkers reportedly earn about the same amount, the sarcastic comments seem unnecessary.

OP was simply answering a normal question about his weekend… but I guess that’s not going to happen anymore, is it?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s a petty suggestion.

They’re jealous, says this one.

This user shares a valid thought.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Some people give different meanings to “We went to the cottage.”

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