He Parked His Own Car in His Own Driveway—Until His Neighbors Formed a Committee to Force Him Off the Block

Imagine buying a house that comes with a garage and a driveway. The driveway is no bigger than a parking spot, and it’s enough room for you to park your car.

What would you do if your neighbors told you to stop parking your car in front of your garage?

In this story, one new homeowner is in this situation, and he’s pretty confused by it. He thinks he has ever right to park in his driveway.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbours has complained that I caused issues for them to swing into their parking bay and get out. In England 5 weeks ago I moved into a new property with a detached garage that is situated in a “car park” – said car park has two entrances which both go under coach houses. Our neighbours tell us that due to the poor parking others do on the street they have always come in under one archway and back out under the other. In turn they are saying if I park in front of my garage it causes problems because I block them from being able to do this.

OP thinks it should be okay to park in the driveway.

I have also now seen that both neighbours like to reverse into their bay and therefore they swing their car in front of my garage to do this. The Deeds state that the seller has sold the property with a garage and driveway. Other than this detached garage and space in front the only other option is on street parking which is more chaotic than Basra in 2003! Therefore the assumption is that the space in front is a “driveway”? We have gone to our lawyers but they are radio silent and have been now after 3 contacts and 3 weeks! Please can someone advise?

I think they need new lawyers if the lawyers are “radio silent,” but he might be able to resolve this problem by simply ignoring the annoying neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the neighbors need to solve their own problem.

Another person has a suggestion.

This person agrees that it’s a “them” problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

But this person might consider complying just to be nice.

Unless he can and wants to park in the garage, I’d ignore the neighbors. Maybe they like using his driveway to make it easier to park in their own driveways, but that doesn’t mean he needs to inconvenience himself for their convenience.

The neighbors are going to have to change how they park. It’s as simple as that.

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