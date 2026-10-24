He Won’t Work Overtime, So His Wife Is Pushing Him To Bend Just This Once

Different married couples have different ways of handling their finances. Some couples pool all of their money together. Other couples keep their money separate and split up how they pay the bills.

In this story, the married couple we hear about usually splits their bills 50/50, but that’s almost impossible to do right now. The wife was in the hospital and had surgery. This caused her to miss a couple of days of work, so her paycheck is smaller than usual.

Now, they’re arguing about whether or not she should still be expected to pay 50% of the bills this month. She thinks her husband should step up and cover for her, but he thinks she should still pay 50%.

Who’s right? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking my husband to work overtime to help pay my part of the bills after surgery For a little background, my husband has always been against overtime unless he is required to by his job. If we need any extra money for Christmas or birthdays I am always the one that works the overtime to come up with those funds. When he lost his job at the beginning of Covid I was also the one that worked 6-7 days a week to make sure everything got paid.

She doesn’t hate this about her husband.

I’ve known this about him for a while and I have come to accept that this type of thing was just how it is. I completely understand not wanting to work overtime if you don’t have to, so I don’t completely blame him. I do however think there are some times you just have to do it if that’s what it takes.

You can’t help it when you get sick.

So what happened was recently I got very sick. I tried to hold out until my days off but after about 3 days I got to the point that I could barely function. I went in to the ER almost 10 hours before I should have been at work (I work nights) and I hoped that it would give me time for them to help me and then me be able to go to work that night.

But life had other plans.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned and they kept me as I had to have surgery the next day. I ended up missing two days of work because of this and it severely impacted my paycheck as it also got rid of my bonus. I had not even had my surgery yet before he was telling me I would have to work my two days off to make up for what I was missing. I however was not cleared to do so and was also in a massive amount of pain.

Her husband still wanted her to pay her half of the bills.

The day I got out of the hospital he asked me if I would still be able to pay my half of the bills. And I told him I didn’t think so because of how much money I would be missing out on. He immediately went to “well you’re going to have to sell some of your stuff to make it up” To which I said “I figured maybe you could help me. If you worked on your day off you could probably make up a good portion of what I’d be missing and then I could just pay you back or buy you something later”

He didn’t like that idea at all.

This set him off. He thinks I’m being selfish and that I shouldn’t expect him to work on his day off to pay for my bills. I understand completely why he wouldn’t want to work extra time but at the same time I don’t really have much of a choice. I also don’t think it’s fair that he expects me to sell my things when I picked up his slack when he lost his job and never once hinted he should sell anything.

She’s not sure which one of them is in the wrong.

I feel like I could be the jerk by expecting him to help out some, but it’s not like I can work more hours to make up the money because I literally just had surgery. I feel like he went in to awful territory when he started to yell at me for being selfish and going as far as to even call me lazy when I was literally in so much pain that I couldn’t even sit up. He has a habit of being selfish and rude but I just feel like this went too far. So AITA or is he TA? And if everyone agrees with him I guess I will apologize to him, I just kind of assumed marriage was 50/50 but I may be expecting more than I should.

She was so sick that she was in the hospital and had surgery. No, she’s not in the wrong. Her husband should be encouraging her to rest up and feel better not sell her things. Asking him to work a little overtime is completely reasonable.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls her husband lazy.

Another person doesn’t think her husband cares about her.

This person calls the husband irresponsible.

Another person says the husband needs to pay.

Everyone seems to be bashing her husband, and honestly, he deserves it. Does he even love his wife? She was so sick that she was in the hospital, just got out of surgery, and he’s worried about how she’s going to pay her half of the bills. Sheesh. He needs to step up and work some overtime. He should encourage her to take it easy and recover.

Health is more important than money. His priorities are completely messed up.

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