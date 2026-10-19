He Worked For The Same Company For 20 Years, But His Latest Salary Increase Left Him Shocked

Employees expect their hard work and strong performance to be reflected in their annual raises.

The following story involves an employee who has been working for the same company for 20 years.

After an annual review, he learned that his salary would increase by $0.73.

So naturally, he felt furious and insulted… And now, she plans to send an angry email to all employees and executives involved.

Uh oh! Looks like that tiny raise might lead to a very huge conversation with HR.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Insulting “raises” I’ve been with my company for almost 20 years. I had an excellent annual review again, with high scores. Today, I got my Merit Increase letter. A measly $0.73. Seventy-three cents. Yep, that breaks down to less than what it costs for me to fill my car with gas and commute to the office.

This employee does not receive bonuses in his role.

I work in corporate for a massive Japanese company with over 100 subsidiaries. The managers above us and salespeople all receive annual bonuses. We do not receive bonuses in our roles. There is no way to add additional incentives for us, only annual reviews.

He’s feeling angry and insulted.

Here’s where my brain is right now. I am feeling angry, insulted, and disgusted. Has anyone ever replied to these pathetic “raises” with a response? I am having a hard time stopping myself from sending a nasty email to HR. As well as to my managers and all the C-suites I work with regarding this joke of an implied raise. After taxes, it will make no difference to my pay.

He thinks this is an absolute insult.

Someone talk me down. I’m a pretty level-headed person, but this is an absolute insult. Am I grateful to have employment? Yes. Am I thankful and grateful for this? No, I am not.

Whoa! I think everyone would feel this way if they learned that the value of their hard work amounted to a $0.73 increase only!

After nearly two decades of service and consistently strong reviews, it’s understandable that OP felt undervalued.

I guess before sending an angry email, he should consider asking management how the raise was calculated.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person shares what they did.

Here’s another similar experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

Sounds like it’s a common scenario.

Finally, short and honest.

Nothing kills employee morale faster than rewarding 20 years of loyalty with pocket change.

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