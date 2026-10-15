Her Company Rolled Out an AI Meeting Tool to Track “Engagement”—And Now She Fears Her Quiet Work Style Will Tank Her Performance

Using AI in the workplace doesn’t always benefit natural human interactions and emotions.

The following story involves an employee who learned that their company’s AI meeting assistant would now track workers during meetings.

The software records speaking time, attendance, camera use, sentiment, and even an engagement risk rating.

HR confirmed managers could use the information during performance reviews, which may mean that non-participation in meetings can negatively affect the employee’s performance.

Seriously? Read the full story below for all the details.

HR says our new AI meeting tool can score our attitude and managers can use it in performance reviews My company added an AI meeting assistant a few months ago. We were told it was for transcripts, summaries, and action items. This week, HR told us managers will also have access to employee analytics from meetings. It tracks participation, speaking time, attendance, whether your camera is on, and something called “sentiment.” It can also give you an “engagement risk” rating.

This employee thinks not engaging in meetings can negatively affect his work performance.

HR said the data can be used during performance reviews. We asked how the software knows the difference between having a negative attitude and disagreeing with something in a meeting. HR said the model is still improving, and managers are supposed to use their judgment. Half my meetings don’t require me to speak. Now, sitting quietly and opening longs on Moon can become data about my attitude toward the company.

Wow! Using AI to judge an employee’s attitude based on meeting behavior seems like a risky way to evaluate performance.

Someone can be quiet because they have nothing to add, or they may be listening intently.

I think treating limited participation as an engagement problem could easily create unfair conclusions.

I guess OP’s concern is valid and requires careful thought before strict implementation.

What do you think? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Lol. Here’s how to comply maliciously.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Someone from HR speaks up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, this is dystopian, says this one.

Apparently, staying quiet in a meeting may mean you’re not a model employee.

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