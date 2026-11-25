She Acted Like His Boss At The Vet Clinic, But Nobody Put Her In Charge

Workplace employees should treat each other with respect.

The following story is about a kennel technician who became frustrated when a coworker started bossing him around

She wasn’t her supervisor or shift leader, but she kept telling him what to do, sometimes in a rude manner.

While he’s not arguing back, he’s worried that the behavior might get worse.

Have you experienced something like this? Let’s take a closer look!

My coworker is bossing me around. she’s not my boss or even my shift lead Someone I work with, who isn’t my boss or my shift leader, keeps telling me what to do. The first time, it was soon as I got to work and barely even clocked in and put my stuff down. She told me to go check the laundry up front. But she said it in a rude way, like she was kind of snappy, I don’t know. I work as a kennel tech at a vet clinic, by the way.

This employee shared another instance where his coworker bossed him around.

I was going to tell my shift lead I was going to the bathroom, because apparently I have to do that. My shift leader and my coworker were talking. So I waited politely for them to finish their conversation. My coworker was like, “Go find something to do, please.” But she didn’t say it rudely this time because the shift lead was there, too.

He’s worried that it might lead to something worse.

I didn’t even get to tell my shift lead anything before she said that to me. Like, who does she think she is, bossing me around? Also, she hadn’t done it before then, but it started last week. I’m just worried it’s going to progress into something worse. And I’m going to be the one getting in trouble for it.

Apparently, many employees do act like they are the boss… and it’s really annoying, isn’t it?

Honestly, there’s a difference between helping a coworker and acting like their boss.

If the coworker isn’t a shift leader, I think OP shouldn’t worry too much about her.

He should just do his work and perhaps ignore the rudeness of his coworker.

What do you guys think? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and simple.

This one’s perfect! Lol.

Here’s another suggestion.

This person shares another response.

Finally, just opt out, advises this user.

Sounds like the coworker gave themselves a promotion that nobody else knew about. Lol.

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