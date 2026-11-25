A Woman Got a Miniature Dachshund Puppy Without Consulting Her Ex—Then He Accused Her of Causing Their Daughter Emotional Distress

Getting a pet can bring happiness to a family, but it can also create unexpected conflicts.

In this story, a woman got a miniature dachshund puppy for her daughter without consulting her ex about it.

He wasn’t happy about it, saying the child quickly became attached to the puppy and missed it whenever she stayed at his house.

Her ex believed the puppy was making their daughter’s transitions between homes more difficult.

Yikes! It sounds like a cute little puppy started a huge problem for both parents.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for getting a puppy? I (24F) have an almost 3-year-old daughter with my ex (34M). Recently, I got a miniature dachshund puppy. The puppy lives at my house, and I’m entirely responsible for her care and expenses. I didn’t discuss the decision with my ex beforehand. Because I didn’t think getting a pet in my own home required his approval.

This woman’s ex got upset that she bought their daughter a puppy.

My ex is extremely upset about it. Our daughter has become attached to the puppy. And when she’s at her dad’s house, she gets sad that she can’t see her. I completely understand why she feels that way. She’s almost 3, she loves the puppy, and she doesn’t fully understand why she can’t have her with her all the time.

He believed it was irresponsible for her to do that.

My ex believes that getting the puppy was irresponsible. Because it’s causing our daughter unnecessary emotional distress. He’s also brought up her tantrums and difficulty with transitions between our homes. As well as the fact that she sometimes says she wants to go back to mommy’s house. I don’t necessarily think that being sad about missing a pet means that having the pet is harmful to her.

She got hurt, even though she only wanted her little girl to be happy.

During our argument, he told me to “pretend that you want to be a good mother,” which really hurt. I’m not trying to dismiss my daughter’s feelings or my ex’s concerns. I want her to feel happy and secure in both homes. And if there’s something I can do to make the transitions easier, I’m willing to do that.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong for getting a puppy.

At the same time, I don’t think it’s realistic to avoid giving her things she loves. Simply because she might miss them when she’s at her other parent’s house. I genuinely didn’t think getting a puppy was something I needed to discuss with my coparent beforehand. But now I’m questioning whether I should have considered the emotional impact on our daughter more carefully. AITA for getting a puppy without consulting my ex?

Honestly, OP has every right to get a pet for her own home, especially since she’s responsible for its care and expenses.

But her ex also does have a point about considering their daughter’s feelings and making transitions between homes easier.

I think both of them should focus more on helping their little girl adjust rather than turning a puppy into another co-parenting drama.

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and sensible.

Here’s an honest opinion.

The ex is being ridiculous, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Aww… Looks like the little dachshund has already stolen someone’s heart.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier. Read Story →