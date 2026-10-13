Her Neighbors Vanished Overnight Without Notice—Then Intimidating Debt Collectors Showed Up Looking for Them

Well, this is a bit concerning…

I’ve never been a fan of living in big apartment buildings, and this is a good example of why…

You never know who you’re sharing walls with!

I know it’s hard to find a place to live these days and you gotta do what you gotta do, but I’ve always preferred to live in a house or a small building with only a few units whenever I could.

But enough about me!

Check out what this woman had to say about the strange things that are going on in her apartment building.

Neighbors disappeared after a maintenance notice, and their apartment door has been broken for a week. “Around four months ago, the people next to me in my apartment building moved out. New people moved in almost immediately, and seemed nice enough, even if I barely met them. Two months since the new neighbors moved in, I noticed they still hadn’t changed their last name on their mailbox, and it still read the name of the old couple who used to live there. I found it strange, but figured they had been busy. The new couple was very quiet, and I almost never heard anything from their house. The only times I can recall them making notable noise was at night, and even that was rare. Around a month ago, when I was coming back from the store, I saw two men standing outside the apartment building and waiting. When I walked to the door, they stopped me and asked me if I knew a couple in the building.

This was odd…

In their words, “do you know a (somewhat derogatory word for black people) couple in here? I think they live on (my floor).” I was somewhat taken aback. I thought for a moment, and realized they meant my neighbors. I know most of my neighbors, at least on my floor, and I was sure everyone else was black. I told them no, I don’t really know my neighbors, I’m sorry. They said it’s alright, and followed me inside.

What was going on here…?

I took the stairs and they took the elevator. I stayed on the stairwell of the floor below mine, and could hear the men get out on my floor and walk around, presumably looking at the mailboxes. after a few minutes, they left and I went home. A little over a week ago, I received a letter in the mail, reminding me that the next day maintenance would come to fix something in the bathroom, and asked for the bathroom to be cleared out. At night, I could hear my neighbors shuffling around more than usual, but I assumed they were clearing out the bathroom too. Although I found it odd how it seemed like they were moving stuff into the hallway. The next morning, around 9 am, when I opened the door to let maintenance in, I saw my neighbor’s door was broken. The mailbox had been ripped off, and the edge of the door looked like it had been pried open. The maintenance staff explained that they were the ones who broke it, but didn’t explain further. Later, I looked inside the house though the mailbox. The house was somewhat dirty, and there were cords and a half empty wine bottle on the ground. Since that incident, I haven’t seen my neighbors or head them at all. The house sat unused for 5 days and nothing happened.

This is sorta creepy…

Two days ago, while peeking in, I saw that the wine bottle was gone. In its place was a huge jug of something I can only assume is for cleaning, but the stain seemed to remain. There was also a light on, but it’s been on for the past two days. Clearly, my neighbors moved out. I’m not sure why, as the minimum lease is a year in the building. But since the house still has things inside and the door remains broken. I haven’t seen or heard anything since. The neighbors might’ve not meant harm, but they sure scared me, LOL.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

And another individual spoke up.

Well, this is a bit odd, don’t you think?

I sure do!

And it’s also a bit creepy, too…

There’s some weird stuff going on in this apartment building…