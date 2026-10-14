Her Yard Kept Filling With Trash—Until She Caught Her Neighbor’s Kids Throwing Garbage Over the Fence

Lots of parents I’ve known tune out about how annoying their kids are. But usually the parents change if I ask them to.

See why this didn’t work on a neighbor with unruly young kids.

Neighbors throwing trash into yard I’m currently renting and our neighbors have two children who constantly throw trash into our yard. They’re 6 maybe.

I’m wondering if these kids lift weights. Rude, but impressive!

But it’s constant and it’s bottles, worn clothes, worn underwear, food containers, lids, oven pans. We’ve brought it up to them and their excuse is, “They’re kids what do you want us to do. And they have autism.”

It’s not just annoying; it’s serious. I’d worry about my dog, too.

I want you to watch your kids?! Am I being unreasonable? I don’t have kids. I don’t want to clean up after kids that I didn’t have. I have two dogs and a lot of the stuff is a choking hazard for them. What else can I do after I already brought it up to them and they just refuse to watch their kids while outside.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Something tells me that a CPS threat wouldn’t get them to change.

No, way too much work for my taste. My back hurts just thinking about this.

I don’t think a lot of adults grow out of this nonsense.

Records have always been my friend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

Whoa, no way. Why would the law be on your side? Ick I hate drama.

OP is fed up with kids throwing garbage over their fence and is exasperated by the parent, who won’t help.

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