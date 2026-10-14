He’s Watching His Father’s House To Get It Ready To Sell, But The Neighbor Skipped Him And Called His Dad For Driveway Permission, So Now He Might Just Say No

When a neighbor needs a favor, it is generally a good idea to help them out, but there are exceptions to that as well.

What would you do if you were staying in your father’s home because he had to move out since he couldn’t care for himself anymore, but the neighbor kept calling your dad to ask for permission to use the driveway for parking for a party, even though your dad kept telling him to talk to you?

That is what is happening to the guy in this story, and he is offended that the neighbor won’t talk to him directly. So, he is thinking about blocking his driveway to ensure the neighbor can’t use it, but he doesn’t want to start a feud.

While I can see why he would want to do this, it likely isn’t the best approach. It is better to make friends than enemies. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Wibtah if I denied my neighbor access to my driveway? My parents are elderly and in various stages of dementia, so we just moved them out of state to live with my brother.

It is great that his parents had good neighbors.

I am living in their original home, caretaking and preparing to sell it for them. I am POA. It’s in a semi rural neighborhood. They have neighbors who they have known for many years and who were good to them, bringing them food sometimes and checking on them.

Letting people park there seems reasonable.

The husband is someone I’ve always considered rather smarmy and never trusted. A few months ago, the wife passed away. My father just received a phone call from the husband who informed him he was having a celebration of life next week and needed to use our large driveway for parking for their guests.

Ok, this is pretty weird.

My dad told the neighbor he needed to talk to me about it since am the one living on the property. The neighbor said, no you’re the property owner, I’m going through you (my parents live 900 miles away at this point). The neighbor has seen me outside a couple times but refuses to make eye contact, and certainly hasn’t asked for permission to use the driveway.

The neighbor is in the wrong, but that doesn’t mean it is a good idea to escalate the issue.

If he comes to talk to me, I have no problem assisting with parking for their memorial service, but if he continues to circle around me, I am considering moving my cars to the edge of the parking area, so no other cars can get in and block our vehicles. Would I be out of line if I did this? I feel so disrespected by the way he is handling this, but don’t want to get into a feud and certainly have empathy for the loss of his wife.

Maybe go talk to him about it directly so he can’t try to go around him?

I also don’t want to set a precedent because he has several big parties and holds 3-4 large garage sales a year which require additional parking as well. AITA?

There is no doubt that the neighbor is in the wrong here, but as they say, two wrongs don’t make a right. Intentionally parking to block the area could just make things worse.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any suggestions that could be helpful.

Hey, this would put an end to it.

The neighbor might be trouble, and Dad knows it.

This commenter would block the driveway.

Here is someone who says not to let the neighbor use the property.

This person thinks the neighbor might have been taking advantage of his parents.

It is tempting to throw a fit, but the better option is to go talk to the neighbor like an adult.

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