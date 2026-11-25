A Woman’s Awful Boss Caused the Whole Team to Quit—Leaving Her Completely in the Dark About Her Finances

Now, this is a satisfying story!

Admit it, at some point, you’ve daydreamed about quitting your job.

And maybe some of you have even thought about walking out with all of your co-workers!

Well, the time for dreaming is over…

Because the folks in this story actually did it!

Read and check out what happened.

AITA for quitting my job and letting the business collapse? “I have to explain the dynamic we had in the office. We were a small group of 3 with our boss as the 4th. I managed the insurance department and IT, my friend Emma handled book keeping, Jolly handled the publishing department, and Christine was the business owner.

Yikes…

Christine was to say the least, not a good boss. She could be verbally abusive at times if she was having trouble in her personal life or with the new place she was having built. One week she decided to remodel the office, and we were all expected to pitch in with manual labor during our shifts. Mind you, I have herniated discs in my back, Emma has Stage 4 cancer and is in remission after her recent surgery to remove the tumor, and Jolly is 55 years old with arthritis and muscle spasms. We still did our part and even stayed after hours some days to help with moving things around. We are then told that we have to move stuff into a truck to bring over to our main office on a Saturday, which we agree to for the income.

Wow!

When we go home that Saturday, Christine decides to send us a text saying she will cut our hours by 10 each week till tax season. We come in on Monday, and she has us sit down for a meeting. Before berating and insulting us for having the gall of charging her for working on a Saturday when it’s for our sake that she is remodeling. SHE CUT OUR HOURS AS A PUNISHMENT! After all the demeaning and insulting words, Jolly left crying. I sat down at my station and starting prepping my things to just leave. Emma messaged me asking me what I was going to do, and confirmed that I was leaving.

See ya later!

From there, we all left resignation letters independently. I later found out she didn’t even pay Emma for her work on Saturday, and her arm where she had the surgery is now swollen and in pain. Not that any of us got anything out of it, she didn’t even pay overtime. She never has for the 2 years I worked with her, she paid us our flat hourly rate. Now here is where I might be a jerk: I developed the book keeping app for the office from scratch, and set up the Lan server that was used for work to share data between the computers.

Oops!

Now that I left, Christine doesn’t know how to get in and is at risk of losing a bunch of contracts and forced to reimburse thousands of dollars for unfulfilled audits/accountabilities. I had no contract and I didn’t do anything illegal. I never agreed to provide continuous support.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who quits and finds a better job after their employer suggests they switch to contractor status if they want more money.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, this is what happens from time to time…

We like to call this “Mess around and find out!”

Boom!

Her boss is about to pay the price for being so horrible!