Woman Refuses To Help Pay For Her Sister’s Wedding, So Her Sister Accuses Her Of Being Jealous And Breaking A Promise

Wedding preparations can be messy when financial matters are involved.

In this story, a woman refused to help her sister financially for her wedding because she was saving for a car.

She had already helped her sister financially twice that year, so she thought her refusal would be understood.

However, she later discovered that her sister had been badmouthing her and telling relatives she was jealous.

Whoa! What? I guess she doesn’t deserve the help after all. Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s wedding? My sister is getting married in a few weeks. We’ve never been particularly close, but I’ve always tried to support her. Last month, she called me asking if I could contribute money toward the wedding expenses. I politely declined because I’m currently saving for a car, which I really need. And I had already helped her financially twice this year. She seemed fine with it, so I thought that was the end of the conversation.

This woman got upset with what her sister was saying about her.

A few days later, I found out she’d been telling our relatives that I was deliberately refusing to help. Because I was jealous of her happiness. What really upset me wasn’t the accusation itself. It was that she apparently told people I had promised to pay for part of the wedding and then changed my mind. I never made that promise.

Now, she’s thinking about just staying home.

When I confronted her, she said she was stressed and didn’t expect me to take everything so personally. I told her I wouldn’t be attending the wedding if she continued misrepresenting our conversations. She laughed and said my absence wouldn’t make any difference. Now, my mother is calling me unreasonable. I genuinely don’t want to create drama on her wedding day. But I also don’t want to stand beside someone who has been telling people lies about me. Would I be wrong to simply stay home?

For me, OP has valid arguments. They weren’t really close, and she had already helped her twice.

Also, she has every right to prioritize her own financial needs.

It’s normal for her sister to feel disappointed, but spreading false stories to relatives was unfair and unnecessary.

If attending the wedding means pretending nothing happened, staying home may be the boundary she needs.

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Here’s a valid point.

Stay home, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding.

People are calling out the sister.

Finally, short and straightforward.

A wedding should come with vows, not with rumors and hearsay.

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