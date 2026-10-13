His Teacher Was Told Not To Tell Students They Could Skip School During Exam Week, Even If They Had No Exams — So He Told Them Exactly That

Many seniors in high school are in a position where they don’t need to take their exams at the end of the year, so lots of them just don’t show up to school.

The administrators for the school in this story didn’t like that, so they told the teachers that they weren’t allowed to tell students that showing up to the last week of class was optional.

So, this great teacher followed the instructions exactly and explained that the last week of their class would be watching movies, and he was not allowed to tell them not to show up.

Needless to say, his class was empty. Read through the quick story below and see what you think of what happened.

We’re not allowed to tell students they don’t need to show up? Ok! Back in senior year of High School (last year of HS), I had an amazing English teacher.

Good teachers can be life-changing.

Very engaging and passionate about what he did: a great class to have first period. Well, the class is all seniors, and it was the end of the year and finals were coming up, you know how that goes.

Ensuring students show up is important.

Our school’s schedule for finals was 2 periods/classes per day for 3 days. The administration, wary of senioritis and kids skipping class, warned the teachers that they must hold class on the day of their scheduled final and that they cannot tell the students that they do not need to show up.

He couldn’t be more obvious.

So my teacher, the week before finals, gets up in front of the whole class and says: “For our final, we will be watching a movie. Now, the administration has told me that I am not allowed to tell you that you do not have to show up to this final…”

Well played, sir.

He stares at us and pauses for a few seconds. “…so I will not do so.” Needless to say, I got some extra zzz’s that finals week.

There are plenty of times when showing up to school is pointless, so why force it? This teacher did the right thing, though I doubt the administration thought so.

Read on to see what people in the comments thought of it.

Don’t make the kids waste their time.

Message received.

Every teacher has their price.

Here is a teacher who knew how to get what he wanted.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

This is too funny.

Teachers like this often leave the most lasting impressions on kids, and the students learn the most, too. He knew that showing up wasn’t the most important thing.

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