House Flippers Reported Her Driveway to the HOA—So She Made Sure Their Remodel Couldn’t Pass Inspection

Nosy neighbors should be careful what they report.

These house flippers complained that one woman’s yard threatened their ambitious sale price.

She promised everything would meet HOA standards by inspection day.

First she staged two weeks of driveway chaos.

Read on how it all went down.

“Call the HOA because my yard is “devaluing” your house? Alright, I’ll have it clean by the inspection date.” This is a story of my mothers. She has always been incredibly hardheaded, but this sticks out a lot from my teenage years. Once a year she always had us pull everything out of the garage (lots of boxes my mom has a concerning amount of possessions) so we could go through it and clean/reorganize. This particular year the couple who owned the house across from us (flippers) where in the process of selling their house. Unhappy with my mothers “unsightly” driveway covered in boxes soiling their good image, they made a call to the HOA.

The mom was not happy when she saw the letter from the HOA.

By the time my mother received the letter, the mess had been put away, but they decided to get her on a few other complaints such as the bikes against the side of the house and the “patchy” gravel. She had two weeks to have everything up to standards. Petty and easily frustrated, my mother knew immediately who called since the couple had come over and told her flat out with their renovations they were selling that house for “way more any other house and this neighborhood” and would appreciate if she respected that by keeping her property on par.

Wow! This mom went out of her way to annoy the neighbors.

For the next two weeks every box from that garage was in our driveway. The couch and the living room TV came next. This was early summer, so it was perfect weather to sit in your yard in your short shorts and sports bra. My mom made sure to wave and smile every time they brought someone over for a showing.

The revenge continues!

The final step came at the end of that two weeks though. After the yard had been cleaned up and cleared by the HOA, my mom went to the local walmart and bought a for sale sign. She wrote about 1/4 of their ridiculous asking price on it and finished off with a big SOLD written across the front and stuck it out in our yard. No clue what they ended up selling their house for, but it sat empty for a while so I’d assume it was below offer.

Those flippers really messed with the wrong homeowner!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This seriously was an evil thing to do!

Nobody likes an angry Karen.

There’s a lot to say for being neighborly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

To be fair, some HOAs include community features like tennis courts and swimming pools.

The homeowner filled her driveway with boxes and furniture during showings, then cleaned everything before the HOA inspection.

After passing, she planted a fake sold sign advertising her house for one-quarter of the neighbors’ asking price.