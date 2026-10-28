Man Discovers His Neighbor’s Construction Crew Damaged His Cable Line, So He’s Getting It Fixed Without Telling Them

What are you obligated to tell your neighbors? When are you obligated to give them a heads up about something?

In this story, one man noticed that his WiFi was no longer working. When he went to investigate, he quickly realized what caused the problem, and it has to do with the construction crew his neighbors hired

He obviously needs to get his WiFi fixed, but he’s wondering if he’s handling this the wrong way.

He’s pretty upset with the neighbors.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for scheduling a cable repair guy to come out and interfere with my neighbor’s construction project? Basically what happened is that our neighbor hired some contractors to knock down some trees in their yard. I don’t know how but they managed to damage our underground cable line, knocking out our WiFi for nearly a week now.

OP is giving the neighbors a taste of their own medicine.

I get that mistakes happen and wouldn’t have been upset if they just explained what happened so we could fix it sooner but instead they neglected to tell us (it was very obviously them that damaged the lines when I went to look) but they chose to not tell us at all so I went and scheduled our cable company to come out and fix it while they’re still doing construction. Our repairs and their construction are both right next to our fence separating our yards so it’ll probably interfere with their project for a few hours and I’ve neglected to tell them. Is this a bad move or justified?

They need to get the WiFi fixed, and they shouldn’t have to wait until the neighbors are done with their construction project. The only question is if it’s wrong not to give them a heads up.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think OP is doing anything wrong.

Another person would give the neighbors the bill.

But this person has a very good question.

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Another person suggests talking to the neighbors.

The neighbors probably have no idea there is any problem since they are not the ones who actually created the problem. The construction workers probably didn’t tell them there is any problem, so it could be nice and neighborly of OP to let the neighbors know about the problem and that he’s getting it fixed, not in a way where he’s mad at them but more as a heads up about the construction crew.

Who knows what other problems the construction crew has caused and failed to mention.

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