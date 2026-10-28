Man Throws A Small Going-Away Party In His Rental’s Backyard, But His Landlord Is Upset He Wasn’t Invited

Imagine renting your home, and eventually, it’s time to move out. If you hosted a small going away party for some of the neighbors that you had become friends with, would you also invite your landlord?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he does not invite his landlord; however, his landlord ended up finding out about the party. Now, he’s wondering if he should’ve invited the landlord or should’ve at least saved him some of the food he made since it was a BBQ.

Personally, I don’t think he did anything wrong. I think the landlord is being weird.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA For not saving food for my landlord for a bbq he was not invited to? I have been renting my suite for the past 1.5 years. Never had an issue with my landlord. We barely spoke, and he does not live on site. And that’s fine. Literally, in the almost two year’s I’ve been here, we have spoken a total of less than 50 words.

OP hosted a small party.

I finished med school, and to start my residency, I’m moving to a more convenient location. At the end of this month, I’ll be moved out. On friday, I had a party to say goodbye to my neighborhood friends. Some of whom were tenants that lived above me. A small, quiet party in the back yard. There was a max 9 people at one time, and we were just chilling.

There was one person it seemed obvious to leave off the guest list.

I did not invite my landlord, and it seems pretty common sense: This man is 55+ and everyone else was under 30, closer to 20. I knew everyone at the party and was close with them… I was not to my landlord. He also lived off site. You could see why I didn’t think to invite him, and nor did I think he would care to drive over to a party of young people he didn’t know. Also, He never made an effort to socialize with me during my time here.

This seems pretty weird.

But anyways, he found out about the party and he is *absolutely upset* That I did invite him to the party…but the wierdest thing is he seems more upset that I didn’t save him any food. In fact, he didn’t care so much about not attending the party: he cared more about not getting any food from me. He called me “ungrateful” that I would “use his backyard to make good ribs and bbq but not save any” for him. Mind you… I pay rent to use the backyard. And I paid for the food. I was having my own private function.

The landlord really does seem to want the food.

This dude has never offered me anything… why was it imperative I give him food? He insisted that if I was going to have a good dinner with people, then I should have saved food for him. The fact I didn’t says I was ungrateful for him “allowing” me to stay there. (I pay rent???) I offered him of the little of what was left but he says its too late, I didn’t do it to begin with. Im not from the USA, so maybe there is etiquette I didn’t know about?

No, this is not a USA thing. That is bizarre. The landlord is not a friend. It’s someone you pay rent. OP doesn’t owe him any food.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the landlord a weirdo.

Another person thinks the whole situation is bizarre.

This person wouldn’t have invited him either.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Everyone thinks the landlord is acting strange.

Inviting a landlord to a party is not a thing unless the landlord has become a friend. The fact that he doesn’t even live nearby makes it even more bizarre that he would want to come. Is he just a sucker for good BBQ? It’s so weird for a landlord to almost demand food from a tenant as if he owes it to him.

I wonder why the landlord even found out about the party.

Talk about a weird landlord!

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