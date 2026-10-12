Man Went to a Customer’s House With His Coworker, Who Slept in the Truck, So He Left Him Behind

Workplaces can become complicated when a boss’s family member is also an employee.

In this story, an employee went to a customer’s house to do an on-site job.

His coworker, who is his boss’s son, came to the site, too. He arrived late, appeared intoxicated, and decided to sleep in his truck.

He left his coworker asleep when he was done, so the homeowner had to wake him up later.

Lol. That’s quite a funny work encounter. Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for leaving my coworker at a customer’s house? One of my coworkers is the boss’s son. He shows up late, when he shows up at all. He doesn’t help and often leaves early. Yesterday, he arrived at the jobsite 2 hours late. He skipped the meeting at the warehouse to help load the trucks that morning.

This man noticed his boss’s son went to the customer’s house drunk and slept in his truck.

He arrived at the customer’s house in his own vehicle, reeking of alcohol. He stood around for a little while and then got back in his truck. He cranked the AC and had himself a little nap. We finished up the job, cleaned the workspace, and loaded the trucks to leave. I noticed he was still asleep and decided not to wake him when we took off.

He knew he’s gonna get blamed for not waking up his coworker.

Apparently, the homeowner woke him up sometime later. Now, I’m in trouble because that was an unprofessional situation that he found himself in. I’ll admit that it is embarrassing and unprofessional-looking on all of us. Waking him up would have prevented this. But I’m an electrician, not a babysitter. Should I own up to this like it’s a mistake that I made?

Well, OP was right. He was not responsible for supervising a coworker who was supposed to be doing his own job.

While waking him might have prevented an embarrassing situation, it wasn’t his responsibility.

In fact, it was his coworker’s responsibility to show up for work prepared and sober.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person has a good point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You need to report him to the boss, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Babysitting is not part of an electrician’s job description.

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