Homeowner Thinks The Neighbor Damaged One Of Their Sprinkler Heads, But He’s Not Sure Whether To Complain To The Neighbor Or The HOA

Imagine buying a house, but there’s a small strip of land that is shared by you and your neighbor. What would you do if your neighbor tore up that whole section of land including your side and damaged a sprinkler head in the process?

Would you fix it yourself or want the neighbor to fix it?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he’s potentially facing a fine from the HOA if he doesn’t start watering his grass. He’s not sure the best way to handle this situation though.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA if I throw neighbors under the HOA bus? Alright we can all agree HOA is the worst and never have I ever called them or used them against a neighbor but I don’t know what to do. We share a section of grass located between the road and sidewalk. The previous neighbor and I shared the cost and removed the grass and replaced it with river rock. The new neighbors moved in about 3 years ago and I’ve never had issues with them, they keep to themselves and I don’t see/talk to them very much.

But the new neighbors made some changes.

A few weeks ago I came home to their yard and our shared section completely torn up (replacing sprinklers). They removed all the river rock and replaced it with sod in the middle of June in central Texas. They did this without any prior communication even though it is a shared section. They’ve been watering everyday so their sod is starting to green up but my section of our shared area is completely dead.

There’s a good reason OP’s side is dead.

When I tried to run the sprinkler it no longer comes above the ground and just puddles water. Im already being contacted by the HOA for the dead section. So I feel like since they removed the rock from my section and replaced it with sod without my consent that they should also repair the sprinkler head. I had no issues with this sprinkler head before they did this and my other heads function normally.

What is the right thing to do?

Should I let HOA know the deal to avoid a fine or should I write them a letter asking for them to fix it? I rarely see them and I don’t have their phone number so I don’t have another way to contact them. I should also mention that the last time I spoke to them they told me they have already bought a new house and are getting ready to put this one on the market so I’m a little concerned they won’t care since it will soon not be their problem.

How frustrating! I’d be upset too. Talking to the neighbors would be a good start, but if it’s hard to get ahold of them, I’d go to the HOA to explain what happened to try to avoid a fine.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person offers some advice.

Another person has an interesting suggestion.

This person acknowledges that the neighbors really did create a problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

This might be the best suggestion.

I like the idea of reaching out to the neighbor and the HOA. The neighbor created a problem and should be responsible for fixing the problem. Plus, OP paid for those river rocks. They shouldn’t have been removed without his consent.

Hopefully the next neighbors won’t be so annoying.

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