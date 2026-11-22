A Retail Associate Mentioned Her Employee Discount on Her Day Off and Was Told to Fold Clothes—Then Her Sister Called to Complain and Both Store Managers Got Involved

Using your employee discount on your day off shouldn’t mean that you’re held to higher standards than other customers.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened when one retail associate visited another location of the company she worked for.

She mentioned where she worked in case she ended up buying something, but when a shirt didn’t look right on her, she folded it and put it back.

A little later, she saw the assistant manager refolding the stack, and that’s when she was told she needed to put away the clothes she’d tried on.

She went ahead and folded the rest, but when her sister found out why she was taking so long, she decided to call the store.

Read on to find out what happened next.

AITA for folding clothes at a store and accidentally getting the manager yelled at by my sister? I’m 20F, and I work at a semi-luxury store (think of Banana Republic and Polo Ralph Lauren) as just a sales associate. It’s kind of weird because my store is like a “cheaper” version of the actual brand. For example, how there are outlet stores for certain brands that sell cheaper items vs. the actual big retail store that sells things at full price. I work at the cheaper store! I don’t really mind working retail, and I love visiting other locations whenever I travel to other cities. I recently traveled about 3 hours away from my home city to celebrate my sister’s birthday, and we stumbled upon a mall that had the more expensive/actual store of the brand I work for.

At first, she as just excited to be at the store.

We don’t have one that’s less than an hour away from me, so I was really excited to go! And when I went to a location an hour away from me, they were very kind and gave me the discount all associates got, and even asked about my city. Anyway, I walked in with my 29F sister and 21M friend. We’re looking around at the clothes, and I eventually pick some stuff to try on. I tell the manager there that I work for the outlet version of their store in my city so they know to add my employee discount to my purchase if I do end up buying what I wanted.

The manager was super nice and opened a fitting room for me, so I was really happy they were kind!

When she walked by again, the manager called out to her.

Unfortunately, the shirt didn’t look good on me, so I took some time to fold the shirt, and I put it in the right size order. And I promise you guys, it wasn’t some no-effort type of folding either. I smoothed out the wrinkles and straightened the corners and even used one of the tables in the fitting room to fold it. I walked away and then passed by the shirt again, and the assistant manager was refolding the entire stack.

She said, “Hey, you’re the one that works at ___ outlet, right?” And I was like, “Yes!”

Suddenly, the way she folded the shirt wasn’t good enough.

And she goes, “Oh. By the way, girly, you need to help us and put your go-backs away neatly. It would just really help us out since we’re getting in new clothes. Just make sure to do your go-backs, babe.” And I was kind of just like, “Oh! OK! I’m so sorry.”

And then I proceeded to fold 5 other clothing items that I had tried on. It took me about 10 minutes to fold them nicely because I was so scared of her getting on me again.

My sister ended up walking into the store, telling me to hurry, so I told her what happened, and she got ******.

Her sister was so upset that she called the manager to complain.

Later, she ended up calling and complaining to the manager that the assistant manager made me uncomfortable and that she was rude to me since I was already folding clothes and trying my best to keep the store straight. He just apologized and told her it’s a policy for employees to fold and help keep the store neat at any location (which is understandable). I told my store manager as, like, a funny haha joke, and tell me why THEIR store manager ended up calling to discuss what had happened. I just feel like this has gone too far and that I started a big conflict. AITA?

Yikes! This whole situation sounds like a big mess.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about how everyone handled this.

This person blames the assistant manager.

According to this person, that doesn’t work because of liability issues.

Great advice!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Here’s someone who just doesn’t like retail managers.

Since when does asking about an employee discount mean you have to work on your day off?

There’s no way that’s their policy.

It almost sounds like the assistant manager just didn’t want to do her job.

And as for the complaint, that was all her sister, so there’s no reason for her to feel bad about it.

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