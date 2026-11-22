Man Assumes Landlord Is Following Him Around Because Of The Way He Looks, So His Girlfriend Is Mad At Him

Imagine looking at an apartment, but the current tenant hasn’t moved out yet, meaning, their stuff is all over the place. Would you be annoyed if the landlord followed you around while you were looking at the apartment and admitted that she was doing so to prevent you from stealing anything, or would you think that’s perfectly reasonable?

In this story, one man and his girlfriend are in this situation. He thinks the landlord is judging him because of the way he looks, but the girlfriend thinks the landlord is doing the right thing.

Who’s right and who’s wrong? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for losing an apartment for calling the landlord rude? My gf and I have a cat and dog and renting is very hard with them. No one wants to rent to us and we have no place to live in September. My gf finally found a landlord who was willing to let us stay if we paid 3 months advanced and a pet deposit. It sucks but it’s better than being homeless.

He was annoyed that the landlord followed them around.

The landlord gave us a tour and when we went off to take measurements and retour at the place on our own she was following us around and watching us. I got annoyed and asked her why she was doing that. And she straight up told me since the previous tenant’s stuff is still here, she is watching us to make sure we don’t steal anything.

I think he’s jumping to conclusions here.

I’m Black and I definitely been followed around stores before. Yes the tenants stuff is everywhere but she admitting she was making sure we weren’t stealing it was next level. I called her out on her attitude and my gf was staring at me like she couldn’t believe it. The lady got really mad and basically shooed us out and welcomed another couple to take a look.

His girlfriend is pretty mad at him.

My gf was ranting about how hard she worked in the car to look for a good place to live that also accepts our animals. I calmed down and apologized although I didn’t feel sorry about calling the lady rude. And my gf told me if we don’t find a place in a week it will be too late and she is moving in back with her parents. I got mad at her for giving up and she told me I was the reason we weren’t finding places.

He doesn’t believe his girlfriend’s reasoning.

She is very friendly and landlords definitely like her for being white but I don’t give a care what they think of me so I don’t try as hard and I know I’m hurting our chances but that’s also due to their attitude. My gf told me every good landlord watched for when people are around tenants stuff because if we stole something she could be sued. I don’t buy that bs answer I think if it wasn’t being judgemental she wouldn’t have straight up told us. But it’s causing relationship strain on my gf and I so AITA for not putting up with bs?

I think it’s completely reasonable for a landlord to stay present when someone is looking at an apartment filled with the current tenant’s belongings. I don’t care what the people look like. Anyone can steal.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the landlord did the right thing.

Another person tells OP that he’s wrong.

This person asks OP how he’d feel if the situation was flipped.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Everyone is on the landlord’s side.

He really flipped out for no reason. I can understand why his girlfriend is upset. Maybe she should tour the next place by herself so he doesn’t lose them every good apartment she finds.

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