A Tanning Salon Cashier Stays Late For A Customer Who Walks In 30 Seconds Before Closing, But The Customer Still Goes On Instagram To Complain That She Was Rude

When you’re seconds away from closing up at work, the last thing you want to hear is the front door open.

One tanning salon manager had already finished cleaning after a busy shift and was just waiting to shut off the music.

Sadly though, the salon allowed customers to come in right up until closing time, and on this night, one woman walked in with 30 seconds to spare.

When the customer asked for a ten-minute tan, the manager set her up with a room, even though she was annoyed about having to stay late.

She figured that was the end of it until her boss texted her about a complaint.

Keep reading to see what the customer had to say.

Customers are the epitome of selfish, entitled people who think people who work in retail are beneath them. I work at a tanning salon. I’ve been working there for 6 years and have been a store manager for 5. We have a policy that customers are allowed to come in and tan up to the hour that we close. So, if we close at 5 p.m., customers can tan FULL TIME down to the last millisecond before the clock strikes 5. It is the most frustrating policy of all time because people absolutely ABUSE it.

After a busy shift, she was ready to go home.

Tonight, I had a rough shift. It was pretty busy with the holiday right around the corner. I somehow was able to get all my cleaning done and was in the back room waiting to shut the music off. The clock strikes 8:59, and I’m so pumped to get out of there and go home before I have to wake up at 6:30 a.m. tomorrow to get to work by 7:45. 30 seconds later, someone walks in… I can’t even explain the rage I felt in that moment. This woman walked in 30 seconds before we closed. So, I walk up to the front, and she asks me if it’s too late.

Sure she was annoyed, but she wasn’t being rude.

I tell her, “Well, we do close in 30 seconds. What were you looking to do?” She says she wants to tan for 10 minutes. I respond, annoyed, and ask for her name, blah, blah. I’m ****** at this point, but I am NOT being overly rude to her. I’m just annoyed because now I have to wait for her to tan, then clean the bed, then do my last cleaning tasks (shut the music off, do laundry, etc.).

Then, she received a text message.

Once she was in her room, I called my boyfriend to let him know I wouldn’t be home until 10 p.m. I live about 25-30 minutes away from my job, and with holiday traffic, I knew I’d be home late. Once she’s done tanning, she comes out and says, “Byeeeee, thank you.” I respond, “Have a good night,” not overly nice but not overly rude, just clearly annoyed. Maybe 20 minutes later, I get a text from my boss letting me know there was a complaint sent in about me.

Understandably, the whole thing made her angry.

So, this girl actually went on Instagram and DMed my job to say how unbelievably disrespectful I AM and how she will never step foot in that salon again. I’m sorry… I’M DISRESPECTFUL???? How can you expect me to be overjoyed that you came in when I was quite literally about to clock out and go home? YOU’RE KEEPING ME HERE because YOU have bad time management, but I’m the rude one? I’m so sick of people treating retail people like we’re NPCs who live for our jobs and acting like we have no life outside of work. It’s unbelievable.

She just cannot get over the nerve of some people.

I’m the same age as the girl who came in tonight, and I would never imagine coming in when a business is about to close. It’s not like you’re “running in quick” to grab something. You are getting undressed, putting lotion on, tanning for 15-20 minutes, then getting dressed again. It takes TIME to do that. All the while, I’m just sitting there, twiddling my thumbs, waiting FOR YOU. The entitlement is astounding. Keep in mind we’re open seven days a week, and Monday-Friday, we’re open for 13 HOURS. So, basically, you’re telling me you had no other time to come in? You just had to wait until 30 seconds before we closed. And then having the audacity to tattle on me to my job to try to get me in trouble/fired is crazy!!!! I genuinely believe these types of people were not raised right.

Wow! She sounds very entitled!

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person wouldn’t have let her in.

This is not a bad idea.

That seems to be about right.

So true!

She came in with less than a minute to spare! What did she expect?

Basically, if you have to ask if you’re too late, you probably are.

And there’s no doubt the manager probably sounded a little annoyed, because who wouldn’t be?

Perhaps the worst part about the whole thing is that even though she got her tanning time, she still went on Instagram and complained. Sheesh.