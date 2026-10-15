Man’s Friend Keeps Sharing Therapy Group Members’ Problems, So He Tells Him to Stop

Let get one thing straight…

It’s not okay to divulge what you hear in any kind of group therapy setting.

Period!

Full stop!

But I guess that some people don’t know how to keep their mouths shut, huh?

You can say that again!

Check out what this guy had to say about a friend of his who is way out of line…because he’s spilling the tea about what’s going in with someone in his therapy group.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for shutting down talk about someone else’s therapy? “My friend Tom has had a terrible (mental) year. He is in (group) therapy for this. When we were at an event together, he recognized Lisa from their therapy sessions. Afterwards Tom was talking about his conversations with Lisa and how much they have helped him with his own problems. But during this conversation he kept bringing up whatever was happening with Lisa.

He didn’t think this was appropriate.

Now, I like Lisa, and have known her for a few years, but can’t say I am particularly close with her. And even if we were, I don’t think this is Tom’s story to tell. So at first I was gently telling him not to bring up Lisa’s problems, and but to stick to what Lisa said about Tom’s therapy. But he repeatedly kept bringing them up and I became perhaps a bit more angry than I should have been.

Dude, enough!

I insisted he does not mention Lisa’s therapy with anyone but Lisa (and their therapist perhaps). This did not go over too well and Tom accused me of not caring about Lisa and her problems… AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

And this reader weighed in.

His friend was totally out of line!

And I’m pretty surprised that he thought this would be okay…

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What an idiot!

He did absolutely nothing wrong…but his friend did!