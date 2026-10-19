Night Shift Worker Asks To Switch To Day Shift So He Can Chat With HR About His Upcoming Move, But His Supervisor Tells Him To Log In From Home On His Company Laptop

Working the night shift can be great if you’re a night owl, but if you need to talk to people who work the day shift, it can be terribly inconvenient.

In this story, one man was preparing for an upcoming move that required him to talk to HR during the day; however, his supervisor refused to switch him from night shift to day shift.

Instead, his supervisor told him to use his company laptop from home.

OP took this advice to heart, but he used it in a way the supervisor was not expecting.

Let’s read all about it.

No OT but you won’t swap me to day shift? Ok, boss. My work (aviation) was on a no OT at all rut for awhile in 2021. No biggie to most of us but the bosses were strict with every single minute because the higher ups were watching the time charging as well to make sure no OT was being clocked.

Working at night was inconvenient.

I got a new job within my company that was requiring me to move. I was working second shift (1400-2300 M-F) at the time so when I’d get to work and answer all the HR emails, I would be behind on the check list I’d have to complete prior to moving. So I did the logical thing and emailed my then supervisor and asked to be transferred to day shift so I could be in the building during the day time to talk to HR otherwise I was going to miss my transfer date.

The supervisor was not understanding.

My supervisor emails me back and says “you have a company laptop now, answer those emails from your house. I’m not swapping you to day shift.” I responded “ok.” So I began my day at 0900 so I could email and Teams chat with various HR reps during the day and then go to work in the afternoon. I logged every minute and being that I had a company laptop I know they can see my login activity so I would have back up if they tried to claim I was stealing time.

He worked a lot of overtime.

Fast forward a week and the site manager (supervisors boss) pulls me into his off and wants to know why I have almost 20 hours of OT for the previous week when we aren’t allowed any OT. I explain to him I was given permission from the supervisor. Site manager calls the supervisor in. Supervisor says he gave no such permission.

OP had proof.

I tell them both about the email response, offer to send it to them and print it up should they need. My supervisor got as red as fire truck. Site manger said your OT is approved and kicked me out of the office asking me to close the door as I left. I received a text message two hours later informing me I was to start day shift immediately.

The supervisor definitely didn’t mean for OP to start his workday that early, but I can see how it could be interpreted that way for the purpose of malicious compliance.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Yes, when he said that, you know what’s coming.

The supervisor didn’t think that through very well.

This person shares how overtime should work.

I think this person made the correct assumption.

I’m glad OP didn’t log in and work without getting paid for it. Complying and logging the overtime not only made his supervisor look like a fool but also got him switched to day shift as he requested.

Just because you can work from home doesn’t mean you should be expected to work for free.

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