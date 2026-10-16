One College Decision Turned Into A Family Showdown When A Daughter Refused To Give Up Her Dream School Just Because Her Parents Preferred Community College

Getting accepted into a dream university should feel exciting, but parental fear can quickly complicate the celebration.

This teenager must choose between a hard-earned opportunity and parents insisting she remain closer to home.

That pressure feels especially frustrating because financial aid and potential scholarships could make her independence achievable.

Now she’s wondering whether leaving would be wrong.

AITAH for wanting away from my parents? I (17F) am a senior in high school this year. On Thursday, I got the amazing news that I got into a university I’ve always wanted to go to. And I got in the major that I love.

This teenage girl was ecstatic to share the news with her parents.

I was ecstatic about this news, but when I told my parents they were anything but happy. I was in class when I found out and told my mom over text, and all she had to say was “cool.” When I got home, that’s when things really started. She said she wasn’t comfortable with me moving an hour away. And that she thinks I should go to a local community college.

However, her mom and stepdad think her best option is to stay in their town.

This is even after I’ve worked hard to get into this university. She even has my stepdad backing her up, saying it would be the best option. I know I’m her kid and everything, but I want my independence. I can’t be the one girl from high school who gave up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity just because her parents said so.

Now, she’s wondering how to tell them she’s going for it.

My mom can’t even complain that I don’t have the money because I’m getting financial aid. I also have many possible scholarships lined up for me. I know they’re my parents, but AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This remark also makes sense.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Rip off the band-aid and go, says this one.

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Finally, short and simple.

This student worked hard for her acceptance and isn’t unreasonable for wanting to pursue the education and independence she planned.

She should confirm her funding, housing, and transportation carefully, but her parents’ discomfort alone shouldn’t decide her future.

They’re reacting like she enrolled on Mars instead of an hour away.