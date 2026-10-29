Pregnant Woman Is So Fed Up With Her Mom’s Behavior That She Doesn’t Want Her In The Delivery Room

As if being pregnant and worrying about the delivery date wasn’t enough stress for an expecting mother, some women have to put up with outside distractions that just make the stress even worse.

And that’s not a good thing, people!

In today’s story, a pregnant woman talked about why she doesn’t want her own mother anywhere near the delivery room when she has her second child.

And it sounds like she has plenty of good reasons!

Check out what she had to say.

AITA if I don’t tell my mother when I give birth? “I (34F) am about to give birth to my second child. For background, my mother and I have never gotten along well, but the older I get, the more toxic I realize she is. I would most likely be estranged from her if it weren’t for my daughter. Despite her not being a great mother, she seems to enjoy being a grandmother. Even so, she doesn’t put a lot of effort into maintaining a relationship with my daughter, in my opinion.

Wow…

My mom never came to visit me in the hospital when I had my daughter and didn’t meet her until she was a few months old and we drove the hour to see her. She really only sees my daughter if we drive to see her, or if she comes to a celebration/holiday we are hosting, or if I FaceTime her to talk to my daughter. Even then, she only talks to her on FaceTime for a few minutes and then says she’s going to go because my daughter “isn’t paying attention to her.” (My daughter is a toddler still). This year she didn’t come to her birthday party because it was “too late in the day” (it started at 2 pm) and I refused to change the time.

Well, what does she expect…?

Recently, when she asked about my plans for giving birth, I told her that my in-laws would be babysitting my daughter for a few hours while I had a C-Section. She seemed to be very offended that I’d choose them over her. Truthfully, I wouldn’t let her babysit ever, but I tried to be nice with the reasons I gave her, and said it was because: 1. They live closer. 2. She always says she’s uncomfortable with driving “later in the day and at night” and I’m scheduled to go into the hospital in the afternoon so she would be stuck driving home at night. 3. My in laws had offered when they first found out I was pregnant so this plan has been in place for a while. Her response was to ignore what I said and tell my daughter she would talk to her another day. Since then, she has refused to answer my phone calls. I’ve tried multiple times and she just ignores them. At this point, I don’t plan on reaching out to tell her when I’ve given birth (she doesn’t know my C-Section date). She can find out when she makes the effort to call as far as I’m concerned. AITA?”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

It sounds like she’s making the right choice here!

Her mom is something else, huh?

She sure doesn’t need this drama!

She needs to focus on herself and not even worry about what her mother thinks…