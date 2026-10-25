Pregnant Woman Wants To Park In The Assigned Parking Spot At Her Apartment Building, But Her Sister Is Currently Parking There

Parking can be a big issue when there’s not enough to go around.

In this story, one woman doesn’t have a car, so she doesn’t need a parking spot. That’s why she let her sister have the parking spot included with their apartment when they decided to become roommates.

That was all great until her boyfriend moved in with her and she got pregnant. Now that her due date is approaching, she really wants her boyfriend to be able to park in the parking spot at the apartment since he drives her to work.

Should she kick her sister out of the parking spot? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for “stealing” my sister’s parking spot? Me (22F) and my sister (19F) moved into our apartment building in November of 2025. We were given one parking spot for our 2 bedroom unit. It is a small building with minimal spots available.

They didn’t have any problem with the parking situation for quite awhile.

In December 2025, my boyfriend (19M) moved into our 2 bedroom apartment with us. Everything was going totally fine, my boyfriend would park down in the public parking lot that’s around 2 blocks away from the building. In March of 2026, my boyfriend and I found out I’m pregnant and I am due in November.

They still only have one parking spot.

My sister moved out of the apartment about a month later to another 1 bedroom within the building. There were no other spots available so between the 3 of us we only get 1 spot, and that spot is technically assigned to the 2 bedroom that we initially got. Fast forward to now, June of 2026, I am currently 20 weeks pregnant. I myself do not have a vehicle so my boyfriend drives me back and forth to work as well as himself.

She really wants to park in the close parking spot.

We are currently in the middle of a major heat wave (think 95°+ each day for the next week straight) but my sister expects us to still park in the public parking lot. AITA for thinking she should give up the spot for me so I don’t have to do the long walk back and forth while pregnant??? We aren’t even able to ask for another space for our apartment because the one she’s in is on the lease of the apartment that MY BOYFRIEND AND I SHARE!!!

I’m not sure why her sister is still parking in the spot for the original apartment since her sister moved to a new apartment. It seems that the landlord should have to give her a parking spot to go along with the new apartment. Why aren’t there enough parking spots for all the apartments? Shouldn’t they get at least one each?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is a good point.

Another person has a similar thought.

This person thinks the landlord is the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Nobody thinks her sister should be parking in that parking spot.

She’s been too nice. When her sister moved out, her boyfriend should’ve taken over the parking spot. Now, more than ever, she needs that parking spot. I’m sure her sister’s not going to like it, but she’s going to have to find somewhere else to park.

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