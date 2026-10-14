She Found Someone To Cover Her Shift So She Could Take A School Test, But Her Manager’s New Policy Made The Swap Nearly Impossible

It’s frustrating when a manager changes something that worked perfectly fine and somehow makes everyone’s job harder.

One 22-year-old woman knows that feeling after spending years at a busy job where she’s become one of the more experienced employees.

But when their fourth manager took over, she changed the way employees were allowed to trade shifts.

What used to be a simple swap between coworkers now needs paperwork and approval ahead of time, which has made getting coverage a lot harder than it used to be.

The whole thing really became an issue when the woman needed time off for a school placement test and already had someone willing to take her shift, but the manager still had to approve it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for wanting to quit a difficult manager over shifts being hard to cover? I (22F) have been working for this company since I was a teenager. I have seen people come and go, and I’ve been training most of those people. I have also seen three managers leave, and now we are on our fourth manager, whom I trained lightly. I would say that I am pretty competent at my job. It would be hard not to be when I have been there for a while. I know enough about the advance payment system to take payments when Ground Leads/Managers are too busy, so I do it since I can do it faster due to shortcuts that still get the job done. Unfortunately for me, I am not eligible for a lead position due to other stuff I cannot get into.

She always helps the business wherever she can.

The job is fast-paced, and we deal with around 600 people in the span of an hour and a half, maybe a bit less. We have been told not to take longer than 3 minutes per guest and to keep the line moving. If a guest is not ready, they need to step outside the line and go through it again. Because of this, we have people on the computers and traffic control for the lines. Some people obviously thrive more on computers, while others take a while. I have been called a secretary before, and I am okay with that. I communicate about guests to Ground Leads when a worker is stumped, and I overhear it and know that they need someone in charge to handle it.

I even assist them whenever it’s something I know I can help with and it’s not that important for a GL. I call it Ant Work.

The main problem is that now there’s a new policy surrounding trading shifts.

Recently, Manager 4 has implemented a new policy for trade shifts. Beforehand, we would be able to trade via group work chat, text both the GLs and the Manager, and sign it on our clock-in time paperwork to specify who we are covering. Now it has to be approved beforehand, signed, and stamped before the person who is covering you can even come in. If it has not been approved, then the Manager would send us home. Everyone agrees it’s a horrible policy, hence making all of the trading impossible. The Manager has gone so far as HIDING trade shift sheets.

The whole thing has made trading shifts nearly impossible.

Because of this, I have not traded with anyone or offered to cover anyone on my days off. Picking up a shift on a Friday, one of our busy days, especially during the summer seasons, is something I no longer do.

According to Upper Managers, an Operation (as we like to call it) must be run with 22 people, including the Operations Team, Computer Users, and GLs. To have the operation shake because of bureaucratic paperwork is insane. This Manager was once a GL herself, so she must know how the operation is when we are insanely short. I’m starting school soon, and I have to take a placement test, which I paid for already. I texted twice in the chat to ask if anyone could cover me.

Fed up, she’s thinking about quitting.

A coworker was willing to work it, and I texted the Manager about it this morning. Yesterday, I told the GL. Why would I sign paperwork when I don’t know where it is, and I know it would not be approved when the Manager is not present to approve it or not? And I heard that we are oversold by 11 today. Now I’m considering putting my two weeks in before the summer season. I have made it clear that everything I do is for my coworkers, not GLs/Managers. AITA?

Wow! The manager sure didn’t make it easy for them.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about her quitting.

This is actually a good suggestion.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think she’s wrong for wanting to leave.

This is so true.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

Good point.

This whole policy is ridiculous.

She found someone to cover her shift, so there shouldn’t be a problem.

It really sounds like management is making its own staffing problem worse.

So, if she’s already thinking about leaving, this may be her sign.

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