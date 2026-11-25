Her Upstairs Neighbor Won’t Stop Bothering Her and Making Complaints, Even Though She Doesn’t Make Any Noise

Question: do some people have WAY too much time on their hands?

Answer: YES.

It’s really as simple as that!

And if you live in an apartment building, there’s a chance that you’re going to end up dealing with some kind of lunatic at some point.

The woman who wrote today’s story is dealing with a neighbor who just can’t seem to stop harassing her and her husband.

Read on and check out what she’s dealing with.

Neighbour upstairs is harassing us. “I live in London and have been living in a one bedroom apartment with my husband for two years now. There is a lady upstairs who basically has a problem with the pace of my voice. She once came to our door when my husband and I got into a tiny argument (there was no shouting involved) and started shouting at us and threatening to call the council. She resorted to personal attacks and said if it isn’t this, it’s your Indian movie (she’s British Indian). Keep in mind that I didn’t shout, we had an argument. I’ve tried to keep it down since. But what happened today made me hit my breaking point. I was cooking in the kitchen and speaking to my sister who is in the US on the phone. We were having a normal conversation about food during my lunch break, as I work remotely.

Take a hike, lady!

This woman knocks at my door and catches me off guard, says that I’m trying to work and it’s always your voice that’s annoying me, keep in mind that no one else has ever complained from this building. She then looks me in the eye when I apologised and asked if I were loud, and says you’re STILL talking loudly even though I was being super polite, when she didn’t deserve that. I told her we’re moving anyway (since we’re in the process of buying our own house) so she says THANK GOD.

This lady is too much!

And started to ask when we’re moving and then asked me to keep it down otherwise she’ll call the council. I wasn’t shouting, was having a NORMAL conversation with my sister at 2 pm. I genuinely have no issue keeping it down and I would’ve 100% been more considerate towards her, had she not started to bully me. My husband says when she asked when I was moving, I should told her to mind her own business. And when she threatened me to call the council, I should’ve told her to go ahead. Am I in the wrong? We’re moving into our new place in the next 2 months anyway.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person has an idea…

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

And this person nailed it.

This lady is out of her mind!

Wow…

How frustrating!

Good thing she’s moving out of this place soon!