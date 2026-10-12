She Had a High-Stakes WFH Day in Her Small Apartment—Until Her Mom’s Guest Stayed for 7 Hours of Nonstop Talking

Working from home can be difficult when there are constant distractions nearby.

In this story, a woman struggled to concentrate when her mother and a guest talked loudly just a few meters from her workspace.

They continued chatting for hours, making it difficult for her to focus or even use the bathroom comfortably.

After she hinted that it was getting late, the guest eventually left, but her mother became offended by the interruption.

Whoa! This sounds really frustrating! Check out the full details below.

AITA for suggesting a guest overstayed their welcome? I work from home, and me and my parents live on two different floors of the same building. My living room is the one that is closest to the entrance of the building. So my parents basically use it as a sort of general living room whenever guests arrive. It’s a long story, but basically, the house was a relative’s before, and they often used it that way before I moved in.

This woman couldn’t concentrate on her work because her mom and her mom’s guest kept on talking.

A friend of my mother’s arrived just before lunch, so my mother invited her in to chat. The house is very small, so they are like 3 meters from where I work, with barely a door between us that’s not really soundproof. Even if they are in the living room, it’s like they are talking near me. My mom and her guest kept talking for 6 hours. 6 straight hours, not even eating lunch. While I was struggling concentrating because they kept talking about the most inane, distracting stuff. I couldn’t even use the bathroom because you can hear everything from the living room.

They continued to talk in the garden.

After 6 hours had passed, I kind of went to them. I told them that in about an hour I would prepare dinner, implying that it was kind of getting late. Again, they were talking about random stuff like gossip and stuff, not even important life updates or anything. The guest took the hint and started getting ready. They went outside, and they kept chatting for another hour in the garden. 7 total hours.

Her mom was upset with what she did.

My mom is now offended that I jumped in. Even though she has a perfectly usable living room on the first floor that she’s somehow vehemently opposed to using for guests. She just keeps doing this with a couple of people, and they’re not even close friends. It’s just that she attracts very talkative people with no self-awareness because she’s a people-pleaser who can never say no or stop people. Was I too entitled? Or are 7 hours of straight talking a bit too much, especially while you’re trying to concentrate?

Wow, seven hours of nonstop conversation near someone who is trying to work would be a lot to deal with.

OP’s mother was clearly being inconsiderate, especially since they were simply gossiping and talking about random stuff.

I totally have to side with OP here who simply wanted some peace and quiet while working.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person blames the mother.

Here’s a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Another similar thought.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Some conversations really do come with an overtime shift.

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