Pregnant Woman Considers Banning Her Sister From Her Baby Shower And Meeting Her Son After Years Of Hurtful Comments

Pregnancy is supposed to be an exciting time, especially when you’ve spent years hoping to become a parent. Unfortunately, not everyone in the family is guaranteed to share that excitement.

One 27-year-old woman is wondering whether she’d be wrong to exclude her younger sister from some major milestones surrounding the arrival of her first baby.

After struggling with fertility issues for years, she’s thrilled to finally be expecting a little boy. But her relationship with one of her four sisters has become increasingly difficult.

According to the expectant mother, her sister has a habit of withholding access to her three children whenever family disagreements arise, despite regularly relying on relatives for childcare.

And during a recent family gathering, what should have been an innocent conversation about the baby’s arrival quickly turned into another argument.

Now, the mom-to-be is questioning whether inviting her sister to the baby shower, the birth or even into her son’s life is worth the potential drama.

WIBTA for not letting sister see my baby? So I (27f) am currently 23 weeks pregnant and this is my first baby! I am over the moon excited and ready to meet my little prince any day now! I get sad many times wishing I had someone like a friend to share that with. I have my baby dad and he is happy also but it’s nothing like having a girlfriend to share it with. So to get to the point I have 4 little sisters ages (13,18,19,24) and I try to keep a close relationship with all of them except the 24YO one we will call her Sarah for the story. My sister Sarah has 3 boys already and they are all for the same person. She been with him since she was 17 years old.

Seems like we’re off to a good start.

I love my nephews to death and I have helped her with every last one of them since the day they was born. She uses them as a clutch, whenever she is mad with me or my mom she keeps them away from us to the point where now my relationship with them is strained. And I hate it because I love them and want them to stay night by me. She often asks me to babysit but only when it’s beneficial for her but as soon as we do something that she don’t like and it can be something so petty as like a status by somebody she don’t like on fb and she is keeping them away from us so now I give up trying to have any relationship at all and she blames me for that.

Wow.

So fast forward to recently about two weeks ago I went to Sarah’s house to see my mom and other sisters because they were staying a few nights over to help her with her kids and to I wanted to spend time with her and my nephews also. Everything started off fine until I brought up about how I can’t wait to meet my baby and I wonder what he will look like and she instantly got irritated and said “well I hope u don’t think I’m babysitting” I was puzzled and offended because why would I even think about u babysitting my child? And why are u so irritated? All I said was “well I won’t have to worry about that anyways because he will have plenty of love ones that want to spend time with him.”

Fair.

She proceeds to say “well nobody never watched or helped me with my kids so don’t expect me to help with yours” then proceeds to bring up old family drama, arguments we had years ago and just went on and on about it. I’m like so what is the real issue here? I had fertility issues since I was 16, I been trying to have a baby since I was 21 I just want to be surrounded by people who are genuinely happy with me not people who is going to bring negativity around me. So I’m thinking about not inviting her to my baby shower or even my birth. I don’t want her anywhere near my baby. I don’t even want her at my baby shower just because everywhere she goes it’s drama.

Drama does NOT get an invitation.

Also to the people wondering why I don’t keep the kids like that is because her kids are (1,3,7) years old. Snd she is the type of parent that’s drops her kids off with 4 diapers and no snacks and u will not be able to get in contact with her till the next day. And she is the type that whenever she gets mad she tell her kids to not listen to me and to disrespect me so that’s what they do.

The expectant mother has every right to decide who attends her baby shower and who is present when she gives birth. Neither occasion should become an opportunity for unresolved family arguments.

Her sister’s unsolicited comments about refusing to babysit were unnecessarily hurtful, particularly when nobody had asked her to provide childcare.

It’s also understandable that years of strained relationships with her nephews have left the expectant mother reluctant to repeat that experience with her own child.

However, there’s a difference between establishing boundaries and permanently preventing a relative from developing a relationship with a baby.

While excluding her sister from the shower or delivery room seems reasonable, deciding she’ll never be allowed near her son may be premature.

The sister’s behavior could certainly justify limited contact, especially if she continues creating conflict or disrespecting boundaries.

But the expectant mother doesn’t need to make every decision before her baby arrives.

For now, prioritizing a peaceful pregnancy and surrounding herself with supportive people seems like the healthiest approach.

This person says she thinks some details are missing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

This person says your instincts are the only thing you can trust.

And this person says your baby, your choice.

Her sister says she won’t babysit the new baby, but at this rate, she might not even get an invitation to meet him.

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