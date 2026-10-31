She Hadn’t Finished Putting Her Groceries On The Conveyor, Yet The Customer Behind Her Started Pushing In And Quickly Regretted The Impatience

Checkout lines can become strangely tense when someone decides their turn should begin early.

What happens when an impatient shopper starts unloading before the person ahead has finished?

Rather than argue, this customer quietly slowed every remaining part of the checkout process.

Read on to see how one rushed grocery trip entered slow-motion mode.

Start putting your groceries on the belt behind mine while I still have half a cart to unload? I hope you’re not in a rush… An elderly person at the supermarket pretended not to see that I was still unloading my cart and just started putting her stuff on the belt. I tell her, “Excuse me, I’m not done.” She mutters something, but doesn’t remove her stuff, just pulls it back while the belt is moving.

Frustrated, she started taking her time.

So I proceed to put the rest of my items one by one, slowly spreading them on the belt. The belt keeps moving, and she has to keep pulling her items back. I make small talk with the cashier. I pay in cash (I usually use a card because it’s faster, but I guess not today). I take my time bagging my groceries (I can’t have anything crushed in the bag, now, can I?). I make contact with the impatient elder as I leave and give her a little smile. She’s fuming.

Eek! Hopefully, there was no one else in line.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about how she handled this.

This person dealt with something similar.

Here’s someone who dealt with something like this at Aldi.

According to this person, that’s one of their pet peeves.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

This reader has a way of preventing it from happening.

This shopper carefully spread out every remaining item, paid with cash, and slowly packed each bag after someone crowded the belt.

The impatient customer spent the entire process pulling her groceries backward while watching her shortcut completely fail.

She tried to fast-track checkout and accidentally unlocked the slowest service package available.