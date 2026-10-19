She Took Time Off Work To Focus On Her Mental Health, But Her Boss Insisted She Make Up Every Missed Hour

Employers should treat workers with compassion, especially in unexpectedly difficult situations.

In this story, an employee had to leave work suddenly and go home due to mental health concerns.

However, she was told to make up missed hours on the weekend.

Another incident involving her car required her to take some time off.

Although her request was approved, her manager still expected her to work extra hours because the company was short-staffed.

Whoa! Do you think this is fair? Read the full story below to find out more.

Being required to make up PTO hours on weekend The owner and manager have started this delightful new “requirement.” Where missed hours due to unexpected events, such as being sick or having a family emergency, are not actually PTO. We need to make up those hours, preferably on the weekend. Most of us aren’t salaried, and I certainly am not. I had to walk out on my shift due to a mental health issue.

This employee was instructed to make up the hours she missed on the weekend.

The owner called me not even an hour later and told me I had to come in that weekend to make up the hours. I sent him a polite but firm text saying that no, I did not have to, and I would see him on Monday. This was two weeks ago, on a Friday. The lead-up to that mental health issue is its own story. Let me tell you that the lack of support at work was a major factor.

She asked for another time off, but was told again to make it up on the weekend.

Today, I told my manager that I had to take tomorrow off. Because I finally made the very difficult decision to euthanize my cat, who has been rapidly deteriorating. PTO was “approved,” ut because we are down two employees in a different section than mine, I am required to make up the hours this weekend. I don’t know what to do at this point. My mental health is at an all-time low because I’m losing my cat. Having only one day this weekend will likely not help at all. I’m so tired.

Yikes! Employees deserve personal time off, no matter the reason.

Requiring OP to make up approved time off during such a difficult period seems unnecessarily harsh.

I think management should revisit its policies and consider the human impact of their demands, especially when someone is already struggling emotionally.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and makes sense.

This one makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

This person shares some valid advice.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Some bosses think they lose too much when an employee takes personal time off.

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