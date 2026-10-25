She’s Had Enough Of Her Roommate’s Nasty Habits, So She Told Her It’s Time To Move Out

If you’re like me, then you CAN’T STAND living with dirty people.

It’s rude, it’s crude, and, it’s GROSS.

But there seems to be no shortage of dirtbags out there, huh?

You can say that again!

Check out what this woman had to say about why she wants one of her roommates to hit the road because of her aversion to cleanliness.

AITA for kicking out my roommate? “I own a 3 bed 2 bath house and rent 2 of the rooms out. I share a bathroom with one of my roommates. I’ve lived with these roommates for 6 years in multiple different apartments but I only just bought this house a year ago. Over the past year one of my roommates, I’ll call her roommate A, has gotten consistently more stubborn with keeping our shared spaces clean; leaving dirty dishes and cups out for days, wet towels on the floor in the living area, etc.

Hmmmm…

She recently had COVID and got annoyed when we asked her to wash her hands when she would come into the share spaces. Now me and roommate B are not the cleanest of people either, but we try our best to keep things sanitary. I’m also not sure if things have actually gotten worse or if I have just become more aware of it as I get older. Now on to the conflict. I’ve been thinking about changing our living situation for the past few months, wondering if setting roommate rules would help but I came to the conclusion that I think it would be best for me and my mental to ask roommate A to move out, especially since we’ve lived together so long and I’m ready for change. Both roommates had a lease agreement stating they would live here for a year and but that either party could end the agreement with 60 days notice for the tenant if they decided to move out and 90 days notice for me to end the agreement.

She’s ready to move on.

Now we never renewed this agreement once it was up at the end of July, as I was debating what my next plan was anyway. I feel bad doing this, but I’m also ready to have more space in my house as well. In passing, I asked her to move out and she became angry stating that our agreement was that she would give me notice to move out not the other way around. I think she may be referring to the fact that I’ve always talked about wanting to always live with someone and I feel this may have given her security that I wouldn’t ever kick her out.

Now what?

She is mad now and I feel horrible. I didn’t give her a date and told her to take the time she needed to find a new place, but I’m worried I lost friend from this, which I guess I’ll have to accept if that is the case. I know she has a right to be upset in this situation since her whole living situation is changing, but am I a complete jerk?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual had a different take.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And this individual said she’s to blame.

Well, it seems like readers are pretty divided about this story.

But I know where I stand…

This is her house and she can choose who lives there!