She’s Upset Because Her In-Laws Are Insisting On Moving To The Same Beach Town She And Her Husband Picked

When it comes to some in-laws…

There’s simply no escape!

And, let’s be honest, there are some people out there who really don’t click with their in-laws for various reasons.

In today’s story, a woman explained why her in-laws are driving her up the wall…and it doesn’t sound like she’s gonna be able to get away from them anytime soon.

Read on and see what you think!

WIBTA if I told my mother-in-law I don’t want her moving to our dream town? “My husband (30M) and I (30F) moved to State A a few years ago. Shortly afterward, my in-laws moved there too. Eventually we both got remote jobs, so we started talking about where we actually wanted to build our life.

This sounds lovely!

For our entire six-year marriage, we’ve dreamed of moving to a little coastal town we’ll call Beach Town. We’ve vacationed there for years, honeymooned there, and both love it. It’s our dream. Last year, we told my in-laws we were seriously considering moving there. In that same conversation, my MIL announced that she felt “God was telling her” they needed to move there too. They had never even visited.

Yikes…

We tried to roll with it and all went to Beach Town to look at apartments. The trip was bizarre. They followed us everywhere we went instead of making their own plans. When I suggested they explore for a few hours while we looked at apartments, my MIL started sobbing and hugged us like we were abandoning her. The whole trip felt suffocating. They mostly just followed us around like silent ghosts and didn’t contribute to conversation or even try to have fun. My husband and I left thinking, we absolutely do not want to move there with them.

There’s no escape!

So we moved back to our Home State instead. They followed us there too. At least there are 5 of my husband’s siblings nearby, so we figured it’s less pressure on us. A few weeks ago, I privately mentioned to my SIL that Beach Town is still on the table for us. We still think about it constantly, but I didn’t tell my in-laws. A few days later, my MIL randomly asked us, “Are you guys thinking about moving to Beach Town when your lease is up?” Then she said, “We’ve wanted to live there for six years. That’s always been the plan.”

This is NOT GOOD.

I was so angry I had to leave the room and threw up in the bathroom. For context, my FIL has cheated on her repeatedly for ~30 years, and sometimes I wonder if she’s vicariously living through us. I obviously can’t know that, but she frequently copies our plans while my FIL seems completely indifferent and just goes along with her. We’ve told them that if we eventually move to Beach Town, we don’t want them basing their plans around ours. Their response? “We aren’t following you. We’re following God.”

And it’s also pretty creepy…

And honestly, that makes me even angrier. It feels incredibly insulting to have our six-year dream repeatedly hijacked and then be told it’s just “God.” I know we don’t own Beach Town. I can’t tell them where they can live. I just want some space, I don’t want to feel responsible for uprooting their lives again. Can’t a girl have a little whimsy and adventure without her MIL coming along and killing the vibe? WIBTA if I bluntly told her that we really don’t want them moving there with us? I already know she’ll cry.”

Take a look at what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And this person weighed in.

Yeah, this is a bit much…

And her mother-in-law is definitely a handful.

This is going to be interesting…

It doesn’t sound like she’ll ever be able to get away from her in-laws…