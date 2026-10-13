The Neighborhood Kids Scream Outside His Window All Day—Until He Confronted the Parents and Escalated to the City

There’s nothing quite like the jolt of a screaming kid.

And when you’re not prepared for a shriek like that, it’s quite disturbing!

Now, imagine dealing with that kind of noise all the time…

It’s not a pretty picture, is it?

Heck no!

Check out what this homeowner had to say about the kids in his neighborhood who are driving him up the wall.

Start now!

The screaming. “We bought our house two years ago, both neighbours either side of us were in their 50s or later, nice and quiet dead end street, bigger block, nice and peaceful. A year and a half in, one of the neighbours moves out, a family my age (30s-40s) moves in with three primary school aged kids that are all home schooled.

Oh, no…

From 6 am to 6 pm they’re outside, screaming and yelling etc, I’ve worked with kids and I swear they scream more than normal. Then for whatever reason the last 6 months the other neighbour has their son over constantly with his kids, which get dumped in the back yard and you guessed it, screaming. Then the neighbours next to the home schooled kids changes, aaaaaand more screaming kids. Kids will be kids, and there’s nothing I can do, all the neighbours are lovely people, and the kids are nice kids too, I’ve been over and they just want to show me things, like kids do, “PAMELA LOOK THESE ARE OUR CHICKENS” etc. cute kids.

This is too much…

The screaming. Every day, I hear the parents doing their best to parent and keep them in line and I absolutely have sympathy for that. I’m just grumpy, I like my calm and my quiet. Makes me want to sell and go get a bit of land a bit more out country, but we couldn’t afford that, it’d make work a hell of a lot harder. Just ranting, go outside most days at any time and there are multiple kids screaming bloody murder from one or two houses next to me. You can hear it inside the house too, to a lesser degree but still. My wife works from home and has noise cancelling headphones in all the time, she can still hear it. Maybe in 10 years or so they’ll have grown up and won’t scream as much.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another reader spoke up.

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And this person knows all about it…

This sounds brutal!

As someone who works from home, I know that this would drive me nuts.

It might be time to invest in some soundproof walls…

All this noise would be enough to drive anyone crazy!