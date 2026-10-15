Their Friend’s New Landlord Kept Delaying Her Move-In, So They Investigated Him And Exposed A Fraud Who Eventually Lost His Home And Girlfriend

Finding a great apartment to live in can be difficult, so when you think you have something nice lined up, it can be very exciting.

What would you do if your friend had signed a contract to move into an apartment, but as the move-in date approached, the landlord stopped replying to her and kept putting things off?

That is what happened to the friend group in this story, so they did some investigating and found out that the landlord was something of a fraud. So, they took action and got her out of the lease agreement while also getting another tenant to move out, the landlord’s girlfriend to break up with him, and even made the landlord have to move back in with his parents.

Overall, it was a well-played bit of revenge. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

Jerk trys to scam my friend, but messes with the wrong people In the late summer of 2014 my housemate’s (lets call him Marc) girlfriend (Lets call her Julia) is looking for a new apartment.

It is great that she found a nice place to live.

One day Julia comes in to our apartment and happily announces, that she found a place. Apparently a loose friend of hers (Lets call him Aaron) is looking for a new housemate, since his current tenant was soon moving. She checked out the place and took a look at the room she was going to rent and it really appeals to her. A few days later, they draw up a rental agreement with a small deposit and a normal cancellation period. They both sign the contract and at that point, she was due to move in about 10 days later.

Honestly, transferring a deposit before moving in makes complete sense. But his other delays are suspicious.

Aaron was very adamant about her transfering the deposit before moving in, which was kind of weird, but not worrysome, because they had a contract. The days go by and she doesn’t hear a lot from him. When she asks about the keys and when exactly she can move in, he is very dodgy, until the day she is supposed to move. He says, that he is not in town and he’ll call tomorrow. Two days later he actually calls back, saying that his roommate left a mess, and they have to renovate a bit.

She shouldn’t be paying for it if she hasn’t gotten the keys yet.

She asks him to see her room, because she is now technically renting it and she wants to plan the layout, to which he responds, that he doesn’t have time because he is busy. At that point she told Marc and me what had happened because the lease of her old appartment was about to run out and it got our attention, scince he could hardly be renovating the room and not be home long enough for a visit.

At least she hasn’t sent him the money.

Marc calls him and tells him, that he has to give her the keys, which he ignores and hangs up instead. After that he stops answering is phone. Luckily Julia hadn’t transferred the deposit yet, because at least subconciously the whole thing seemed fishy to her. We sit down in the kitchen and try to think what to do next. After doing some digging on social media, we find Aarons roommate and confront him about the situation.

Well, that is quite a twist.

He is very surprised about all of this and told us he hasn’t moved out and wasn’t planning to. We are shocked about this scince Julia would have to move out in a couple of days. After letting everything sink in and having a couple of beers, we devise a plan. Julia is in a position where she is able to check peoples credit scores, and using the information Aaron provided on the lease, we find out he is way in debt. We write up a termination without notice for her and coordinate with his luckily very cooperative roommate.

Time for a confrontation.

The next evening, Marc and I are sitting in Aarons kitchen with his roommate, having tea and waiting for him. He comes home, greets his roommate as if nothing were out of the ordinary, and wants to introduce himself to us. Marc calmy yet very firmly says: “We’re not here because of him, we are here for you” to which Aaron is very surprised. “You might want to sit down for this” I add.

Good, he is signing things without much trouble.

As he sits down, Marc explains that a certain person called Julia tried to rent from him. As the nature of our visit became clear to Aaron, he became visibly nervous and almost stopped speaking altogether. We began explaining to him, that he had broken his contract and gave him the termination, which we had him sign and gave him a copy. We were pretty much done when his roommate had the bright idea to use Aarons current mindset of say yes and sign to have him sign a termination without notice as well, which he quickly drew up.

What exactly is this supposed to mean?

Aaron didn’t have to agree, but he probably didn’t think about it. (We did not threaten him once, we only told him off very sternly and laid out the legal situation.) After that, we left and on the way out I whispered “you might want to check your credit score” into his ear so that he knew who was responsible for what was about to come.

All his lies were coming back to bite him.

We told his girlfriend about the story and on a hunch said she might want to check her finances. Turns out, he had stolen money from her. After finding out, she promptly broke up with him. She told his friends about it and they cast him out of their circle. A month later, he was thrown out by the landlord because he got wind of the attempted scam and his debt along with Aaron not being able to pay rent, because he couldn’t find a new roommate in time.

He got what he deserved.

Julia moved in with us for a 2-3 weeks until she found an appartment and no other harm was done. Those weeks were actually a lot of fun. Last I heard, Aaron was forced to move in with his parents, who were very disappointed in him, and quitting his job, because his parents live too far away from his workplace and he didn’t own a car.

The guy got himself into a pinch by lying and stealing, and now it has all finally caught up with him.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened.

Most criminals are pretty dumb.

They did the right thing, that’s for sure.

Whatever he did, he was a bad guy.

They really got him good.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

The guy was likely just desperate for some quick cash, never thinking about the future.

Scammers are the worst type of people because they generally try to take advantage of those who can least afford to be scammed. Fortunately, these friends were able to get some revenge.

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