Woman Gets Called Out For Attending A Birthday Party When She Barely Knew The Person Celebrating

What’s a person supposed to do if they get invited to a birthday party…and they don’t even know the guest of honor?

Well, I say go to the party and have a good time!

I don’t think it’s too rare to be invited to a friend of a friend’s party.

But I guess some folks don’t appreciate it…

Check out what this woman had to say about the strange experience when she attended a birthday party with a friend.

AITA for going to a friend of a friend’s birthday? “My friend (M) invited me to what he assumed was a casual birthday celebration at an arcade. I did not know any of them except my friend. To preface, he met the birthday boy once and is best friends with one of the two other girls there. He met the other girl once prior, and the two girls are childhood friends. When I arrived at the arcade plaza, they’d already walked to a nearby shop to get milk tea. I waved at everyone in the cafe and said happy birthday to the birthday boy. He was very welcoming and complimented my outfit which I thanked him for and replied that I liked his as well.

Okay…

Later, the birthday boy suggested we go back to his apartment. I was obviously awkward as I had never met him before so I was about to suggest splitting off, but he turned to me and said, “You need my address, right? You’re welcome to come as well and play more games with us at my house.” At the house, we played PS5 games together and blew out the cake that they had purchased earlier in the day together. During this, the birthday boy hit it off with me and asked if I needed any more friends because he wanted to be mine. My friend later told me the two girls felt he had overstepped inviting me and that the girls wanted the birthday to be about the four of them getting closer in an intimate setting.

Well, you can’t please everyone…

They also told him I was talking to the birthday boy and didn’t seem interested in talking to them. I was confused as they made zero attempts to talk to me one-on-one, and it seemed like they were having fun in our group convos when we all were discussing movies and games. My friend then showed me the long text his best friend sent him about how she thought I didn’t like her from the one other time I met her briefly at a restaurant and that she avoided telling him for so long because she dislikes conflict. The text also was about me calling him for “so long” during their prior hangout and how the two girls felt slighted by him picking up the call. In actuality, he was getting broken up with over the phone by the person he was dating right after our short 5 minute call ended. After that, he called me to let me know how he felt as he was obviously in a bad emotional state.

There’s a lot of drama going on with these folks!

They seemed to assume a large duration of that breakup call was actually me talking to him for some reason. My friend apologized for inviting me without asking them, but the two girls reiterated that they didn’t want me to hang out with the four of them again and only wanted the four of them to get closer from now on. AITA for going to the birthday party in the first place? My friend and the birthday boy are also both gay for context in case anyone thinks they might think I was trying to get with either one of them. The birthday boy texted my friend that he really liked me as a friend and told him to invite me to another hang out again.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

These folks sound like MEAN GIRLS.

Ugh!

How rude!

Some people are just all about THE DRAMA.