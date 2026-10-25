Woman Offers To Buy A Stranger Food At A Fast Food Restaurant, But Backs Out When She Realizes She’s Being Scammed

It’s a scam as old as time itself…

Someone approaches you and asks you to please give them money or buy them food because their child is hungry.

Who can resist that pitch?!?!

Well, the problem is that, sometimes, it’s complete and total nonsense.

A BIG, FAT LIE.

That’s what the woman who wrote this story thinks was going on, but now she feels guilty about how this whole situation went down.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for refusing to buy food for a mother after initially saying yes? “I F19 was in a McDonald’s near to where my university is, where a woman who looked to be around in her thirties maybe early forties approached me when I was at the kiosk. She asked me if I could buy her some food for her baby who I just assumed was a young child (She couldn’t speak English that well so I’m assuming that’s what she meant by that term). For context, the area I was in is not well off, so I assumed she didn’t have much money, so I agreed to buy her some.

Hmmm…

She then goes to order a quarter pounder Happy Meal but then put the quantity at 3x. Now I’ll just assume it was a language issue, but I assumed she meant by baby, that there was one child, not three. I kinda winced when I saw the price go up before she asked if I could buy her some food to eat as well, which I agreed to. She ordered a meal, I don’t exactly remember which burger. I hadn’t even ordered for myself at this point because she first approached me before I got the chance. Then I see her talking to a man on the kiosk next to her, and I ask if they’re together to which she says yes. I put two and two together and see that they are a couple.

This is pretty sketchy…

I instantly felt annoyed as I saw him ordering for himself, and I felt as if they were taking advantage of me to get a cheaper meal. She then asked if I could buy ice cream as well, and this is when I told her no and that she was playing me for a joke, and I just shook my head and left the restaurant.

Now it’s been a few hours, and I’m starting to feel guilty as I’m running the potential other scenarios to why she would’ve asked me.

She shouldn’t worry about this at all!

Maybe her husband wasn’t going to buy her anything, and she was financially dependent, or she genuinely didn’t have the money in general. I’m not broke per say but I don’t have loads of money to spend, and paying for 4 people is not something I would usually do. I’m starting to think I should’ve bit the bullet and paid for them anyway. I think I also responded quite harshly, and I’m rethinking how I should’ve dealt with the situation.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual nailed it.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

And this individual also said she’s NTA.

She didn’t do anything wrong!

But this woman sure was a Grade-A scammer.

She shouldn’t feel guilty at all about shutting down this scammer!