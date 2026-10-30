Woman Shares Two Workplace Stories: One About An Irrational Customer And Another About Friends Who Try To Embarrass Her At Work

No matter what type of job you have, you never know what type of day you will experience.

The woman here tells two different stories that illustrate how sometimes work can be aggravating, and others it can be downright hilarious.

Each story is quick and simple, but very entertaining. Take a moment to read through them both to see for yourself.

“CW and the Pants” and “Why I love my friends” For a small bit of background, I have been working for a little over a month at a large department store cashier. My story will be about a certain guest named ‘CW’.

Ok, let’s see what happened in this story.

CW comes through my line during a very busy time. I had a few people in my line, but not so many that I needed backup. She is clearly not in a good mood, so I try to keep conversation short with her. Pretty routine conversation for the most part, how are you, did you find everything, ect.

No big deal; not every customer has to be cheerful.

I ring her up, take her payment, and give her the receipt with no problems. So, I finish out line and take note of everything I need and start to get my register back in order. Lo and behold, who decides to come through my line again but CW. She is shoving her receipt at me, saying something almost incomprehensible. I calm her down, and ask her to explain the problem.

Mistakes happen, so it is good to double-check.

CW: You charged me for three pairs of pants! Marxlish: Three? Okay, let me look. At this point, I’m pretty sure she had three items. I remember that. So, I check her bag.

She got what she paid for.

Marxlish: Well, ma’am, it looks like you have one hoodie and two pairs of pants. CW: What? I didn’t want both pairs! Marxlish: Well, I’m sorry ma’am. You can go to Guest Services and they can refund you for the pair you don’t want.

Some customers just can’t be reasoned with.

CW: You shouldn’t be working here. She sulks off to Guest Services to get her refund, and I am left there. I’m a bit shaken by this point, but generally okay. After all, I didn’t make the mistake here. I didn’t really have enough time to recover before the next wave of guests came along. So, I truck on, and don’t really stop shaking until I see her leave.

Let’s dive into story #2.

My next story is about my friends. There is another thing about where I work – it’s one of the closest groceries/department stores a college campus. The college that I am currently attending. So, naturally, I on occasion, serve my friends. Today, I served my friend known as ‘Gracie’. Gracie knows of my obsession with My Little Pony, and thus, knows hows to set me off very easily.

Friends love giving friends a hard time.

So, Gracie enters my line, and comes up to me. Gracie: Sunshine, sunshiiiiinne. Marxlish: Wut?

This is too funny.

Gracie: Butterflies awwakkke. Marxlish: small squee Gracie leaves, with her stuff and my day considerably brightened. I love my friends. However, unfortunately, one of my many bosses was nearby.

Her boss gave her a hard time, too.

BP: Marxlish, did you just squee? Marxlish: Mayhaps. BP: You totally did.

At least everyone was in good spirits.

And then proceeded to call me a ‘Brony’ and ‘Applejack’ for the rest of my shift. Not to mention that I’m a girl, and thus miss out on one of the key components of being a Brony, being a male.

It is nice to hear that some workers can keep a good attitude, even when not all customers are as friendly as they should be.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

You learn something new every day.

That customer was just crazy.

You just never know what you will get when you go into work.

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