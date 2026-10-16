Woman Went To Target Before Work And Parked Her Car In An Empty Space, But Another Driver Screamed At Her And Accused Her Of Stealing Her Spot

Parking spots are hardly worth fighting over, especially when plenty are available.

But in this story, a woman was confronted by another driver who insisted she had stolen her parking spot.

The angry driver claimed she had her blinker on and was following the rules of the road.

Not to make the situation worse, she moved her car instead… but she wondered why the exact spot mattered so much to the other driver.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Target Parking Nightmare On Wednesday, I decided to go to Target before heading to work. And that was a giant mistake, apparently. I pulled into a parking spot next to the shopping cart return. The next thing I knew, a woman was trying to turn into the spot I already occupied, screaming at me.

This woman was accused of stealing another driver’s parking spot.

She drove up alongside my car, close enough that there was no opening the door. I rolled down my window, and she immediately started losing her mind. She was shouting that she had her blinker on, she’s a good driver, and was following the rules of the road. And that I stole her spot. I’d barely noticed she was even coming, other than noting a car in the next lane over. I had been in the spot for a few seconds before she even tried to turn.

She decided to move her car and park in another spot.

So I was sort of like, what’s the issue here? I can move if you want it that badly. Her response was to start yelling again, rolling up her window, saying she doesn’t want to hear any excuses from me. At this point, I’m freaked out, so I move my car to the other end of the parking lot. I figured if I get out where I am, there’s a chance she’ll either get physical with me or my car.

She was confused about why the other customer had to take that particular space when the parking lot was practically empty.

When I headed for the entrance a few minutes later, she had indeed moved into my original spot. This was at 7 a.m., minutes after the store opened. The parking lot was almost completely empty. There were other spaces closer to the entrance, so I have no idea why she was so adamant that she had to have that exact spot.

Yikes! Some people can really be so entitled.

Getting mad over a parking spot in an almost empty lot seems completely unnecessary.

I think OP made a smart choice to move her car instead of risking a physical confrontation over a space that clearly was not worth the trouble.

Do you also agree? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Here’s an honest opinion.

Here’s another funny suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

Indeed, right?

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Apparently, some parking spots come with an extra dose of road rage.

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