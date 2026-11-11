A Bathroom Break Cost Him His Christmas Dinner — And His Toxic Boss Wouldn’t Let Him Replace It

Some bosses care more about looking successful than actually being a decent person.

One employee watched as his toxic boss bought a new car every year, insisting he needed to “look the part” to land clients, while his five employees dealt with late and partial paychecks.

Everyone knew where the money was going, yet nobody could do anything about it.

Then came the annual Christmas dinner at the owner’s favorite restaurant, and one employee ordered a mixed grill.

He had strategically saved the best part for last, so after returning from the restroom, he was shocked to find his boss had eaten the rest of his plate.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

My boss/ Company owner literally took food out of my mouth. I need to tell you about my former job. It was a 5-man operation. A small MSP that serviced the needs of a few local businesses.

The company wasn’t doing well, but the boss was obsessed with keeping up appearances.

There were always cash flow issues, late/partial salary payments, but somehow the owner always had a new car every year because “you need to look successful to land the new clients.” While he was out looking for new clients, his wife was suffering from cancer. So you can see that this guy is as slimy as a greased politician with the morals of a serial killer.

Then the holidays came around.

Comes around to our annual Christmas party, he’s booked a table at one of his favorite restaurants. One of those places that looks like a hyperactive 5-year-old picked all the decorations. We get drinks and orders, and I order a mixed grill. I love my meat, and I cannot stand vegetables, and I have a process when eating. Veggies first, then meat. It’s my reward for suffering through veggies.

The employee dismisses himself but comes back to quite the surprise.

So I’m halfway through my meal. All the veggies are gone, and I need the toilet. I do my business and come back to the table and see my plate gone. I ask the waiter where my food is. There was lots of meat left. He proceeds to tell me the man at the head of the table ate it.

The boss seems to be quite proud of himself.

This absolute waste of life is sitting there with a massive grin on his face. I was so ticked off because the AH didn’t let me order another one and expected me to be happy he ate my food and was paying the bill to do it. To him, it was a massively funny joke, but needless to say, all my loyalty died that day. I’ve since moved on to bigger and better jobs, but that grin still ticks me off. I now never leave the table until all my food is eaten, no matter how badly I need the toilet. **** you, Peter!

What a terrible boss.

Redditors chime in.

Some bosses manage to treat their employees as less than human.

This user thought the title was a bit misleading.

This employee should really find a way to bust his boss once and for all.

This boss ate his own employee’s dinner and called it a joke, and somehow that wasn’t even the most offensive thing he’d done that year.

It’s almost like this guy was in a one-way competition with himself to see just how immoral he could be.

He paid his staff late, drove a new car every year, and treated a table of people who depended on him like an audience for his cruelty.

The employee did the only sensible thing left to do: he took his appetite and his loyalty elsewhere.

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