A Bookshop Employee Asks A Regular Customer To Leave After Finding Her Writing Letters In The Back, But The Woman Makes Sure The Next Employee Hears About It On Her Way Out

Some customers don’t care, but others take it personally when you cut a conversation short, even though you’re just trying to do your job.

One used bookshop employee had a regular who liked to stop in and talk, and at first, she figured the woman just wanted some company.

But the thing was, the woman stayed a lot longer when the boss wasn’t around, and it was getting hard to get anything done.

Then one day, the shop got quiet, so she figured the woman had left. But when she went to the back, there the customer was at a table writing letters.

She told the woman she couldn’t use the shop as an office, but after the woman got upset, it left her feeling bad and wondering if she should’ve just let her sit there.

Read on to see what you think about the whole thing.

AITA for asking a bothersome customer to leave? I work at a used bookshop. There is a woman, white, about 70, who comes in a lot. She is very talkative, which isn’t a bad thing in and of itself, although it was kinda distracting me from my work. When my boss is in the shop with me, she stays only about 20 minutes. When I am alone, however, she stays longer. Her small talk was somewhat distracting. My boss is not a big fan of her, and at first, I didn’t understand why. I figured she was just a lonely old woman who wanted the company, and I was completely fine with that.

Eventually, she started staying longer.

A week ago, she started staying for a longer time. I guess I had gained her trust or something because she began to tell me how a shadowy, wealthy hacker had been stalking her, harassing her friends, and bribing the police not to intervene. I guess my boss and co-worker had reason to dislike her. Once, my co-worker mentioned offhand how he’d misplaced his keys that morning, and she wrote him a $300 check to have his locks changed because the hacker had broken in and bugged his apartment (to be clear, he promptly tore the check up).

Then, she started getting even more comfortable.

That day, she stayed roughly an hour. And the next day. And the next. I am a pushover and hate confrontation, so although I was weirded out and frustrated, I tolerated it. At one point, she asked me if she could eat her lunch in the store, and I told her she could not, which she accepted begrudgingly. She started badmouthing my boss occasionally, criticizing his religion (he is an Orthodox Jew).

And then she helped herself to some “office” space.

Today, she came in and stayed for an hour and a half. At first, she was talking to me nonstop, and I admit my temper was starting to fray. Then I thought she’d left, but when I went to the back of the shop a half hour later, I discovered that she had set up a space at a table and was writing letters. I was frustrated and politely but firmly told her that she could not use the shop as her office, at which point she turned on me. I apologized, but she said she didn’t believe I was sorry. As my co-worker came in to switch shifts, she badmouthed me to him as she was leaving. I feel terrible about upsetting her, but I felt like she was taking advantage of my friendliness and generosity. AITA?

Wow! Setting boundaries like that is really tough.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about how she handled it.

This person thinks it would’ve gone wrong either way.

Here’s a really good point.

According to this reader, she had several reasons to do what she did.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

And this person offers some advice.

It sounds like she really tried to get along with the woman.

Unfortunately, the woman may have been going through something of her own.

Sometimes, people act this way because they need help and don’t know how to ask for it.

But there’s only so much a bookstore employee can do, so there’s no reason she should feel bad for what she had to do.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold. Read Story →