After Working Late For Free To Finish Projects, He Decided To Go Home On Time Instead

Imagine working in a position where you’re not paid for working overtime, but sometimes management expects you to work late to finish projects. Would you be happy to work unpaid overtime, or would you rather leave as soon as your work day is over?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he often gives in and works overtime when there’s a project that needs his attention; however, he recently made a different decision. Now, he seems to feel guilty about not wanting to work unpaid overtime to finish a project.

Did he make the right decision? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not working un-compensated overtime to complete a project? I recently joined my company’s Systems Engineering team. My company doesn’t pay overtime and my manager doesn’t want to give out TIL.

Here are the rules.

The arrangement for if you work out of hours (weekend server maintenance for example) is: You can come in a bit later or leave earlier if you had to work more than your regular hours.

This time isn’t 1:1.

I am discouraged to leave earlier because I am the only engineer based outside of the US time zone and I need to have an overlap with them.

You must email the team if you plan to come in later or leave earlier but you shouldn’t specify why this is (which feels dodgy to me)

But this doesn’t really work well for OP.

The problem with this is that my job responsibilities make it difficult to come in a little bit later. Given my role I am of course expecting to have to work late from time to time however the work life balance is so far off. Last week I worked an extra 25 hours due to a multitude of issues, project deadlines etc. The burnout was real and because of the frequency that I was having to work late it was causing me issues in my personal life and impacting mental health. At the end of that 65-hour week I was sitting at my desk feeling miserable and un-motivated and underlying feeling was that by working so many un-compensated hours that my time value was decreasing.

He was tempted to work late.

Anyway, fast forward to the issue this week. I am making a conscious effort to leave work on time so I can go home and relax and spend time with my girlfriend, work on my side-business and study. However there is project this week that came back to me after a few issues came-up and because it’s a related to a specialist platform that my team isn’t trained on only I can really resolve the issues. Instinctively I thought about working late to plough through it which is my traditional approach.

He decided not to.

But I know that I won’t get any sort of appreciation or acknowledgement for that and I’ll end up just making myself miserable. And because of my core proactive responsibilities I only really have 1 hour or 2 that I can work on this per day and this is the kind of project where I need to be able to lock myself in a room and give it my un-interrupted attention. I am keeping my team posted on this but I feel like they are expecting me to work late on this. I can’t shake this feeling that I am being unfair for not putting in the extra effort, so please keep me in check, am I being awful for not giving up my personal time to get this project completed?

Should OP work late or go home? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another person gives good advice.

Here’s a warning.

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

If you’re not getting paid extra, why work unlimited overtime? Work-life balance is important, and working too much overtime means burnout is bound to happen.

It sounds like they’re understaffed.

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