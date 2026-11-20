Woman Leaves Her Emotionally Abusive Husband And Moves Back Home, But Now She’s Torn Over Getting Her Name Off Their Lease If It Means He Could Become Homeless

Getting married and having a baby should be two of the most joyful events in your life, but in some sad situations, it can be the opposite.

That was the case for the woman in this story because, when she moved across the country to a home she rented for her and her new husband, she arrived to find that he had become very emotionally abusive.

Just before giving birth, she moved back to her home city, and now she wants to get off the house lease, but she doesn’t want to leave her soon-to-be ex-husband homeless, which might happen.

It is obvious that her husband doesn’t care about her, so she shouldn’t worry about him. Check out the full story below and see what you think.

AITAH for Getting a Lawyer to Get My Name Off the Lease of a Home? Am I in the wrong for taking my name off the lease?

Let’s see what happened.

So, for backstory, my husband and I dated for some months, then got married. I got pregnant the same weekend we got married. This was a cross-country relationship we made work by flying back and forth until my daughter got out of school. Then we would relocate to where he stays.

She is not doing well.

I stressed the fact that I did not want this pregnancy so early in our marriage while still living cross-country, but he pressured me to keep the baby. I kept it and never felt so alone my whole pregnancy. Literally. Cried and worked full-time and was constantly depressed and lonely. Pushed through, and we found a place to live out where my husband is. The home is in my name. I wasn’t sure about the move and didn’t really feel comfortable because of how cold and lonely I felt during my entire pregnancy.

He can’t kick her out of her own home.

But I was trying to do the right thing for my marriage, so my daughter and I moved across the country. He then made it clear, face-to-face, that I was not wanted in the home and told me to leave. And I was past my due date.

At least she had some support.

He asked if he could be in the room when the baby was being born. I asked if he was providing support, a hand to hold, or a back rub. He said no, and that I WAS ENTITLED FOR ASKING FOR SUPPORT. (Not to mention, it turned out I labored for 16 hours.) My parents flew out there the short week I was in town and helped me unpack and bought things for the house. We had a family meeting because they could see the tension between us two. I asked to make it work and to unpack whatever it was.

What an awful man.

I pushed a button when I said, “You’re used to starting families and leaving,” because he has two other children living in different states. He said, “I don’t care. I will go build my own family until it’s something I want.” I was broken. But I come from a two-parent household, and I know what it is to have problems in a marriage. He doesn’t. So, I tried to look past it, but that plays in my head also.

Why did she need court approval to move across the country?

It ended with my husband calling me a prostitute (I am not, obviously) and me begging to be left alone, literally crying in our shared bedroom with my mom rubbing my stomach, just talking to the baby. I slept that night in my daughter’s room. I had to go to court to fight for approval to move across the country and got it, so I feel even more stupid.

She is smart to get out of that situation.

My father looked at me the next morning and told me to pack my stuff. I have a great support system, and I know my parents wouldn’t leave me across the country and alone in this state of mind when I’m about to give birth. I was days past my due date and did just that. Moved back with my family and had my baby. He admitted he was wrong once during childbirth (16 hours of raw contractions) because he couldn’t be there or in the room.

It is none of his business what she does.

If I miss a day of sending pics of the baby, I see a tweet picturing me as a bad parent. My cousin started boxing professionally, and he didn’t know that was my cousin. I reposted him online as support, and I got accused of ‘cheating.’ I really wanted a happy marriage, but everything is saying don’t do it. I even started therapy two weeks ago because between postpartum depression and my marriage, things have been weighing on me.

At least the house was a rental. He should be kicked out of it, though.

So, a couple of days ago, I got a phone call because, back across the country, the rent wasn’t paid. I want to let them know I was kicked out of the house, I do not live there, and I want to take my name off the lease. I think I may need a lawyer to help me, but I feel bad because I know his credit is low, and if I do that, he may get kicked out.

The marriage was over before it began.

Yeah, I feel like this is the end of our marriage (or lack thereof), but I don’t want him to be homeless. AITA?

Of course she should get off that lease, and having him kicked out of the house is just icing on the cake (even if she doesn’t see it that way).

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter is exactly right.

She has nothing to feel bad about.

She really needs to get her name off the lease ASAP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

He is abusive and deserves to be homeless, or worse.

This person thinks the ‘husband’ is the worst.

She needs to get off that lease immediately. And file for divorce while she is at it.

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